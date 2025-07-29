The last time the Charlotte Hornets won a series in the playoffs, LaMelo Ball was only a year old, while Brandon Miller wasn't even born yet. The Hornets beat the Orlando Magic in the first round in 2002 before succumbing to the New Jersey Nets in the conference semifinals.

Since then, the franchise has only qualified for the playoffs thrice, all ending in the opening round. The Hornets have the longest active drought in the NBA as they have missed the postseason for nine straight seasons.

Miller is eager to turn things around in Charlotte. But after an impressive rookie year, he hurt his right wrist last season, limiting him to just 27 games. His backcourt mate, Ball, meanwhile, only played 27 games due to various injuries.

While they form a talented duo, their inability to stay on the floor together has become a concern. The 22-year-old Miller said he is aware of the issue.

“It’s always the main thing, you know, just keeping our bodies together. We know it’s a long season. Having us two on the floor can make a big difference (in having) a winning team,” said Miller in an interview with The Charlotte Observer's Langston Wertz Jr.

Article Continues Below

The second overall pick in 2023, Miller played 74 games in his rookie campaign. Ball, however, only featured in 22 outings following an ankle surgery.

Ball, who recently went viral over a tattoo joke, has yet to regain the consistency that made him an All-Star in just his second year with the Hornets in 2022. It remains unclear if he will be ready before the new season.

Fortunately for Charlotte, which is coming from a 19-63 record, Miller is on the right track to recovery, saying his right wrist is “around 90-95%” ready.

“I started contact (drills). I’ll be ready the first day the season starts, and I’m just excited to get back out on the court with my guys,” added the Hornets guard, who averaged 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season.