The Charlotte Hornets had a strong draft in selecting Kon Knueppel, Sion James and Ryan Kalkbrenner. They also were able to add Liam McNeely via trade with the Phoenix Suns involving Mark Williams. As the Hornets look to shape their roster for the upcoming season, finding talent on the margins is key. The Hornets made an intriguing roster move on Wednesday with the signing of Antonio Reeves to a two-way contract, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

The signing of Antonio Reeves brings the Hornets to a full slate of three two-way contract roster spots. To free up a spot for Reeves, the Hornets waived Damion Baugh from his two-way contract, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

In addition to Reeves, the Hornets also have KJ Simpson and Drew Peterson signed to two-way contracts. Under a two-way contract, Reeves will be limited to only 50 games and will not be eligible for the playoffs if the Hornets make the postseason, unless they convert his contract to a standard deal. He will likely spend most of the season getting reps in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm.

The No. 47 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Reeves was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans. He appeared in 44 games as a rookie, including six starts, at just about 15 minutes per game. He averaged 6.9 points and 1.4 rebounds with splits of 45.6 percent shooting from the field, 39.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Reeves’ best game came on Nov. 20 against the Cleveland Cavaliers when he finished with a career-high 34 points, five rebounds and three assists while shooting 14-of-25 (56 percent) from the field. Near the end of the regular season, Reeves had eight straight games of scoring in double figures.

Reeves appeared in 11 games on assignment with the Birmingham Squadron, the Pelicans’ G League affiliate. During that stretch, he averaged 24.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 48.1 percent shooting from the field, 41.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.