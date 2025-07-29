As much as the Charlotte Hornets struggled for much of the 2024-25 season, finishing with a dreadful 19-63 record, there is reason to be hopeful considering that they at least have the makings of a good, ascending young core. Brandon Miller, in particular, made plenty of strides last season, averaging 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per contest before a wrist injury he sustained back in January cut his sophomore season short.

Miller only played in 27 games last season as a result of not only his season-ending wrist injury that required surgery, but also because of the minor knocks he picked up here and there throughout the season. He's only 22 years old, but that tendency of his may be a cause for concern for some Hornets fans.

Regardless, there's a bit over two months to go before the 2025-26 season begins, and it looks like Miller will be better than ever in his return for the Hornets if his self-update on his wrist injury is to be believed.

“[My wrist is] probably around 90-95% now. I started contact (drills). I’ll be ready the first day the season starts and I’m just excited to get back out on the court with my guys,” Miller told Langston Wertz Jr. of the Charlotte Observer.

That should be music to the ears of Hornets fans who would want nothing more than to see their young core finally play together and stay off the injury bug. Miller, of course, is flanked by LaMelo Ball, the former All-Star, and they are joined by Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeeley as two bright young prospects looking to turn things around for Charlotte.

Miller is expected to take another jump in Year 3; his scoring efficiency is something that has to get even better if the Hornets were to make a little bit of noise in the weaker conference.

Hornets' Brandon Miller truly might be the second coming of Paul George

Miller has been nothing but expressive of his love for Paul George, and he seems to have modeled his entire game after his. But unlike George, Miller was a 20-point scorer in Year 2, already flashing more advanced ballhandling and playmaking skills than George did at that point of his career.

The Hornets' third-year wing, of course, is not the defender George is. But he has displayed a similar smooth shot-making ability as well as tantalizing athleticism that elicits oohs and ahhs from the crowd. Perhaps in Year 3, Miller blossoms into an All-Star-caliber player.