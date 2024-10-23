LOS ANGELES – It was late in the second quarter when it happened, the moment every Los Angeles Lakers fan in attendance was waiting for. LeBron James and Bronny James checked in to the Lakers’ season-opener agains the Minnesota Timberwolves as teammates and officially made history as the first father and son duo to play together in the NBA.

As the pair walked to the scorer’s table to check in, the fans began to realize what was happening. The home crowd at Crypto.com Arena rose to their feet to give Bronny and LeBron a standing ovation.

Bronny ended up playing only three minutes, and after the game, he spoke with reporters about the feeling he got when he heard the crowd’s cheers as he was about to make his NBA debut and make history alongside his dad.

“I try not to focus on everything that’s going on around me, I try to focus on going in as a rookie and not trying to mess up,” Bronny said. “But yeah, I totally could feel the energy and I appreciate the Laker Nation for showing the support for me and my dad.”

Bronny James finished the game with only a single rebound in his Lakers debut.

Bronny James’ NBA debut and role with Lakers



Now that the historic moment has been accomplished, Bronny will most likely spend most of the season in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. Their season begins on Nov. 8.

For Lakers head coach JJ Redick, he felt like it was just the right opportunity to get LeBron James and Bronny James into the game together.

“I was wondering during a dead ball why everybody started cheering so loud and then I realized what was happening and I was like oh that’s cool, that’s cool,” Redick told reporters after the game. “We felt like, in terms of the feel of the game, being able to play those last few minutes with two guys together. . .it presented an opportunity for Bronny.”

On Bronny’s first possession in the game, he found himself matched up with Wolves star Julius Randle. Randle immediately recognized the mismatch and scored a bucket. But other than that, Redick was pleased with what he saw.

“He’s played well, he’s competed throughout preseason, just to give him a chance to get a go in a regular season game,” Redick said. “He had a mismatch and Randle hit a tough two on him, but other that that he played well.”

Bronny came into the season opener fresh off his best performance of the preseason against the Golden State Warriors. He had 17 points, four rebounds, one assist, three steals and one blocked shot in 35 minutes as a starter.