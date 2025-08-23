The Kansas State football team is getting some bad news as it prepares to open its season Saturday against Iowa State. Kansas State linebacker Asa Newsom is out for the game, per On3. He is dealing with an injury that has slowed him down in practice over recent days.

Kansas State is in Ireland on Saturday, to start their season against Big 12 rival Iowa State. The Wildcats are hoping to improve on their 2024 season, which saw the squad win nine games. The season was capped by a bowl victory over Rutgers.

Newsom is expected to be one of the team's key defensive contributors. He posted just four total tackles in 2024, but his coaches have talked this offseason about how he could be a breakout star.

The Wildcats do have some good news to report on the injury front, as transfer safety Gunner Maldonado is available to play. He won't start though due to an injury.

Kansas State football hopes to win the Big 12 this year

Kansas State has been successful under head coach Chris Klieman. Klieman is entering his seventh season in Manhattan. He has won at least nine games in each of his last three seasons. That includes a 10-win campaign in 2022, when the team made the Sugar Bowl.

The Wildcats have a chance to build strong momentum with a win in Dublin, over Iowa State. Iowa State is one of the Big 12's other top programs. Both Kansas State and Iowa State return their star quarterbacks from last season. Iowa State has Rocco Becht, while Kansas State returns Avery Johnson.

“It's certainly a great opportunity, and we certainly feel honored to be able to be a part of it,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said, per ESPN.

Kansas State and Iowa State kick off at 12:00 ET on Saturday. Both teams are ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, with the Wildcats ranked at no. 17 in the country. Iowa State comes in ranked at no. 22.