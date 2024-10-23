LeBron James and Bronny James checked into an NBA game as teammates for the first time in Tuesday's season opener versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, but prior to his son's debut, the four-time champion appeared to also be operating as a father.

LeBron provided Bronny with some words of wisdom right before the two men became the first father-son duo to take the court together. “You ready?” the elder James asked the younger James, via NBA. “Just play care free. Don't worry abut mistakes, just go out and play hard.”

The 20-year-old, who was selected as the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, did not say much and seemed to be dialed in for the big moment. Unfortunately, though, his offensive limitations continue to be on display. James went o-of-2 from the field in his first three minutes of NBA regular season action, which came at the end of the first half (did have a rebound).

LeBron and Bronny James will try to find the perfect balance this year

Now that the history-making moment is complete, the former USC Trojans player can focus on improving and getting a feel for the professional game. The scrutiny will persist of course, but James can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the first wave of commotion has passed. He has plenty of people in his corner, including an all-time great whom he gets to confide in when they are both in the comfort of their own home.

As Bronny James gains more experience and becomes further removed from his cardiac arrest incident and ensuing heart surgery, his father's advice could carry even more impact. While he tries to acclimate himself to the professional level, LeBron James is determined to lead the Lakers to a victory over the Timberwolves on opening night.

The NBA's all-time scoring leader currently has 13 points on 6-of-13 shooting at time of print. Maybe the joy of playing professional basketball with his first son can propel James in the final quarter of this game.