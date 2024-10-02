One of the best things about NHL 25 is being able to start a fight and clobber your opponent. There’s nothing more graceful than watching two grown men slug each other… on ice. And in the NHL games, you can experience that moment virtually. Is there a certain player you’ve been itching to throw a few punches at? Then stick with us to find out how you can start a fight in NHL 25.

How Do You Start A Fight in NHL 25?

To start a fight in NHL 25, the player needs to Double Tap the Y (Xbox) or Triangle (PS5) button during a faceoff or after the whistle blows and the play ends. Several other factors play into fights, like rivalries or a unnecessarily rough check. If you take a slapshot at the goalie after the play ends, you’ll possibly start another fight.

In other scenarios, you may aggravate other players, who’ll want to fight with you. You can accept the fight by Double tapping Y or Triangle and begin to fight your opponent. However, now that you know how to start a fight, you’ll want to know how to win one.

NHL 25 Fight Controls

NHL 25’s Fight system lets you punch, uppercut, and grab your opponents, among a few other important moves. For both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players, here is the control layout:

MOVE Xbox Series X|S PlayStation 5 Initiate/Accept Fight Y (Double Tap) Triangle (Double Tap) Fake Grab LT L2 Uppercut Right Stick Down Right Stick Down Pull Left Stick Down Left Stick Down Dodge RT R2 Grab LT (Hold) L2 (Hold) Overhand Punch Right Stick Up Right Stick Up Push Left Stick Up Left Stick Up

Block/Lean Block RT (Hold) R2 (Hold)

Generally, you want to use a combination of the moves above, while not overusing a single one. For example, if you keep blocking, you’ll eventually lose your balance and your opponent will have a clear opening. If you keep spamming an overhand punch, you might win, but an online opponent might be able to use blocks and counter you.

Therefore, try to mix and match which buttons you use and when you use them. Try going for a fake grab before pulling your opponent in to use an Uppercut. Or, you can grab your opponent to get a hold of them for a series of punches and uppercuts. Most players typically find a rhythm that works for them. And if you’ve played any of the recent NHL titles from EA Sports, the controls should feel familiar.

Winning a fight recharges the player’s stamina, which proves beneficial during the match. If you have a great player who you don’t want to sub out in a crucial match, winning a fight can keep them on the ice longer. Or, you can also just fight because it’s fun. Regardless, fighting can actually do more than just be a fun side game throughout your experience.

Overall, that’s everything you need to know about how you can start a fight in NHL 25. We wish you the best of luck in beating your enemies to a pulp. Oh, and good luck winning the game, too. If you don’t own NHL 25, check out some of the new features to modes like Franchise, HUT, and more.

For more gaming and NHL news, visit ClutchPoints.