It was a disappointing end at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Canada's men's hockey team. Canada fell in the gold medal game to Team USA. As players, coaches, and executives have returned to their respective clubs, decisions on the future direction of the international team still need to be made.

Now, one of those decisions has been made, as Doug Armstrong has stepped down as the GM of Team Canada, per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“It’s time for a change,” Armstrong said on Monday. “I’ve enjoyed every aspect of it. Obviously, you wish you could go out on top. But it would be selfish to want to do it again. It’s such a great experience, and I think more people should enjoy it.”

Armstrong has been part of plenty of successful Canadian teams. He joined Steve Yzerman's staff that won two gold medals, while also building teams that won three IIHF World Championships, plus two other silver medals. With all of his success as an executive, Armstrong is part of the Triple Gold Club, having won a Stanley Cup, an Olympic gold medal, and the World Championships. In fact, he has won all of them twice.

“I’ve enjoyed Team Canada since 2002 when Bob Nicholson gave me an opportunity to work under Lanny McDonald at the World Championship, which was a thrill of a lifetime because of who Lanny is,” Armstrong said. “It just kind of snowballed from there.”

While the ending did not go the way he planned, he knows it is time to pass the role to someone new, while still supporting his country.

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“I’ll support them any way I can moving forward. “I wouldn’t change anything except the outcome,” Armstrong aded through a smile “Getting to know the coaches that I got to meet and work with and watch operate, the training staff, the best of the best that Canada has to offer, the medical team and the equipment staff and the rest of the management group — I really enjoyed it.”

The Future of Team Canada

The World Cup of Hockey is coming up in 2028, and then the next Winter Games will arrive in 2030. This means a new GM will be installed relatively quickly. Armstrong was asked who could be the next GM of Team Canada. While he did not name a direct successor, he did point out that he hopes to see Sidney Crosby in the role in the future.

“I was so fortunate to come into things in 2010 (Vancouver Olympics) and how he’s carried the flag for Canada for 16 years, and he does it with such dignity and grace,” Armstrong said of Canada’s longtime captain. “It’s one thing to say that when you win all the time. But the dignity and grace he showed in Milan is something that I’m never going to forget. And that’s not easy to do. We all try to do it. We try to act professional and classy. But he takes it to a different level. So yes, I hope one day that he manages (Team Canada).”

As Armstrong closes the chapter on his 24 years of international hockey, he still has his NHL job, which he will be handing over to Alex Steen at the end of the season. Armstrong will remain as the President of Hockey Operations and try to help Steen right the ship in St. Louis. The Blues are 27-30-10 on the year, placing them in seventh in the Central Division.