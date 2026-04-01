The 2025-26 NHL season is nearing its end. The Florida Panthers are close to being eliminated from postseason contention. As a result, it is a near-guarantee that we will have a new Stanley Cup champion in 2026. For those eliminated, like the Panthers, their attention turns toward the 2026 NHL Draft.

With the season entering its final month, ClutchPoints presents its fifth 2026 NHL Mock Draft of the season. This mock will cover the entire first round, and the order will be determined by the current NHL Draft Lottery odds as laid out by Tankathon prior to puck drop on Tuesday night. Without further ado, let's get started.

Previous NHL Mock Drafts: NHL Mock Draft 1.0, NHL Mock Draft 2.0, NHL Mock Draft 3.0, NHL Mock Draft 4.0

1. Vancouver Canucks – Gavin McKenna, LW, Penn State (NCAA)

We have been Gavin McKenna truthers throughout the draft process, and that remains the case to this day. McKenna had a slow start at the NCAA level with the Nittany Lions, but he certainly found his game after the World Juniors. He recently helped lead Penn State to an appearance in the Frozen Four tournament. And he finished fourth in the nation with 51 points in just 35 games. McKenna has all the tools to be a franchise-level talent. After trading Quinn Hughes, the Canucks are looking for that next player to build around.

2. Chicago Blackhawks – Ivar Stenberg, LW, Frolunda HC (SHL)

Our steadfast belief in McKenna's claim as the best prospect in this draft is no shade to Ivar Stenberg. The Swedish winger is right there with McKenna as a top talent in the class. He could very well end up being a franchise-level talent in his own right. The Chicago Blackhawks would certainly love for that to be the case. Stenberg and Connor Bedard on Chicago's top line would give opposing teams nightmares for a decade plus.

3. New York Rangers – Keaton Verhoeff, RD, North Dakota (NCAA)

In our last NHL Mock Draft, we had the Rangers selecting Caleb Malhotra with the expectation that the team would need depth at center following the trade deadline. To be clear, they could still go that direction. New York lacks a top center prospect, and our belief is that Malhotra is the best pivot in the draft. However, New York elected not to trade any of their big chips this year.

The Rangers could still use a defenseman, though. Keaton Verhoeff is the best defenseman in this class in our estimation. He is a strong skater who can contribute at both ends of the ice. He is an extremely trustworthy player who competes well and can more than hold his own against tough opponents. Verhoeff has the potential to be a legitimate No. 1 defenseman in the NHL.

4. Calgary Flames – Caleb Malhotra, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

The Calgary Flames traded Nazem Kadri at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline as part of their rebuilding effort. This pick is their own selection, but they could use it to find their next No. 1 center. Malhotra is one of the smartest players in this class. He plays with a maturity beyond his years, and he has contributed in a variety of situations for Brantford. The Bulldogs are a top team in the CHL because of Malhotra's efforts.

5. St. Louis Blues – Chase Reid, RD, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

Some evaluators around the game are very high on Chase Reid, and there's good reason for this. He has a case for being the best defenseman in a class that features some very promising prospects on the blueline. Reid has helped drive offense for the Greyhounds while managing a rather intense workload. His offensive skill, along with his poise, gives him the potential to be a dominant force at the NHL level.

6. Florida Panthers – Alberts Smits, LD, Red Bull Munich (DEL)

The Florida Panthers are likely to draft in the top 10 for the first time since the 2017 NHL Draft, when they selected Owen Tippett 10th overall. You'd have to go back another three years to find their next selection earlier than 10th, which is when they selected Aaron Ekblad with the first overall pick in 2014.

There's certainly no guarantee Alberts Smits turns out like Ekblad. However, the Panthers could benefit from going best player available here. Smits plays hard, which fits their culture. But he also adds a level of skill the Panthers could use on the back end. The Latvian defender played in Finland to begin the season, but is currently finishing his season in Germany with Red Bull Munich.

7. Winnipeg Jets – Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara (Liiga)

ClutchPoints has been high on Oliver Suvanto over our last couple of NHL Mock Drafts. That has not changed with this one. In fact, this is the third time in a row that Suvanto has ended up as the seventh overall selection.

Suvanto is one of the youngest players in the draft, but his youth is the last thing that comes to mind when watching him. He plays with a relentless drive to make plays. Opposing players have a hard time knocking him around. However, he is certainly unafraid to knock anyone around who challenges him. He has played an important role in a pro league already, which could make his transition to the NHL style of game a bit easier.

8. Boston Bruins (via TOR) – Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

The Boston Bruins acquired this pick in the Brandon Carlo trade last year. That trade likely played a big role in Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving losing his job on Monday. But Boston will only focus on the NHL Draft portion of the deal, which is this selection here.

Ethan Belchetz is in the second tier of wingers below McKenna and Stenberg. However, he is a good hockey player in his own right. He certainly deviates from the typical Bruins prototype, but they showed a willingness to add more skill with last year's selection of James Hagens. Boston could use more depth on the wings, and Belchetz could be a legitimate top-six winger down the line.

9. Nashville Predators – Tynan Lawrence, C, Boston University (NCAA)

Tynan Lawrence began the season with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks. And it felt as if he was a potential challenger for the first overall pick at some point. Unfortunately, a midseason move to Boston University has contributed to a drop in his stock in this class. He simply hasn't been the same player in the NCAA that he was in the USHL.

Still, Lawrence has the tools and skill set to make it in the NHL. He leans more toward being a goal scorer than a playmaker, with a quick release that can beat goalies from range. He is a good skater and doesn't sacrifice defense for offense. The Predators need center depth, and Lawrence is a good bet to take here.

10. Los Angeles Kings – Viggo Bjorck, RW, Djurgardens IF (SHL)

Los Angeles Kings icon Anze Kopitar will retire following the end of the 2025-26 season. Whether their campaign ends with the regular season or with their postseason remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is LA's need to plan for the future.

Quinton Byfield should hold down a top-six center spot for Los Angeles moving forward. With this said, there are questions as to whether he can be the long-term option. Viggo Bjorck is listed as a winger here, as that's our projection for where he will stick. But he does have experience playing center, and is good on the draw. Either way, the Kings land a skilled offensive presence that can help soften the blow of Kopitar's retirement.

11. San Jose Sharks – Adam Novotný, LW, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

The San Jose Sharks have their franchise cornerstone in Macklin Celebrini, who recently hit the 100-point mark. However, it's clear that this team needs more talent around him offensively. Adam Novotný is a very intriguing prospect who could complement Celebrini and Will Smith well. He is a powerful skater with speed who works well as a catch-and-release winger. His shot is formidable, and his hands add a level of deception that will create additional scoring chances at the pro level.

12. New Jersey Devils – Dax Rudolph, RD, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

Dax Rudolph has fluctuated between top 10 and top 15 during this NHL Draft process. Rudolph is trending toward sneaking back into the top 10. For now, though, he lands with the New Jersey Devils in this NHL Mock Draft. Rudolph is a good skater with good vision on the back end. He is a good defender, especially when taking on opposing rushes. Rudolph is not the most offensively inclined defender in this class, but there could be some offensive upside here underneath the surface.

13. Washington Capitals – Marcus Nordmark, LW, Djurgardens IF (SHL)

The Washington Capitals have two first-round picks this year, and this one is their original selection. Here, the Capitals elect to take a winger in Marcus Nordmark. Nordmark is a very talented player who has incredible hands. He doesn't bring a ton of size, but he can still play in tough areas or through traffic. He has a very dangerous shot that should give him the chance to be a valuable goal scorer at the NHL level.

14. Philadelphia Flyers – Ryan Lin, RD, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

The Philadelphia Flyers traded for David Jiricek at the NHL Trade Deadline, giving them a young defenseman with some upside at the NHL level. However, that upside is highly questionable at this point. The Flyers should target a defenseman at the NHL Draft, and Ryan Lin makes a ton of sense for this franchise.

Lin plays a very detail-oriented game, but does so at an extremely high level. He doesn't take plays off and is comfortable in any situation. He can adapt to whatever the game throws at him and is always in a position to make something happen. The Giants defenseman remains calm, and plays with a level of poise that allows him to make smart decisions at all times. Lin is another name that could go higher than this come late June.

15. St. Louis Blues (via DET) – Nikita Klepov, LW, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

The St. Louis Blues acquired this pick in the Justin Faulk trade at the deadline. And they elect to stick in Michigan with this selection. Nikita Klepov is a fast-rising winger who has made a massive impact for a rather subpar Saginaw Spirit team. In fact, he led all skaters in the OHL with 97 points this season. He is a very skilled playmaker who could pair well with the likes of Dylan Holloway and Jordan Kyrou, provided the Blues don't trade Kyrou this summer.

16. Seattle Kraken – Oscar Hemming, LW, Boston College (NCAA)

Oscar Hemming had a very late start to the season, but he has proven in a short time that he's worth a first-round pick. He is an extremely strong skater who has a nose for the net. His shot is near NHL-ready, with a pro-level release. His skating is also strong, and he does well to build up speed throughout his stride. Hemming is never afraid to take a shot, and he has produced at a half point per game clip as a result. Seattle has done well to develop wingers, and Hemming could be next.

17. Calgary Flames (via VGK) – J.P. Hurlbert, RW, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

The Calgary Flames acquired this pick in the Noah Hanifin trade back in 2024. With this selection, they give Caleb Malhotra a potential running mate for the future. J.P. Hurlbert has seen his stock drop a bit over the last few months, but he remains a solid first-round prospect. He has good offensive instincts. His shot, especially, is NHL-ready. He can also take on one-on-one matchups with no hesitation. The big question is whether his offensive production can translate into a top-six role at the next level.

18. Utah Mammoth – Elton Hermansson, RW, MoDo Hockey (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Elton Hermansson is an intriguing prospect who has been a rather steady first-round prospect most of the year. The Swedish winger has promising stick skill, and is a threat whenever the puck is on his stick. There are some concerns about his defensive game, as he isn't exactly responsible in his own end of the ice. This being said, the offensive upside is hard to ignore, especially for teams looking for a threat on the flank on the power play. Add in his pro experience, and there is a lot to like here for a team like the Mammoth.

19. San Jose Sharks (via EDM) – Ilia Morozov, C, Miami University (NCAA)

The San Jose Sharks acquired this pick from the Edmonton Oilers in the Jake Walman trade last season. San Jose has its top two centers for the future already figured out. But they could still use a bit of depth at the position. Ilia Morozov was the youngest player in college hockey this year. And he played an important role for Miami of Ohio, anchoring its first line. He has a pro build and plays a responsible game at both ends of the ice. He could be a very solid middle-six center at the next level.

20. New York Islanders – Egor Shilov, C, Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)

The New York Islanders traded for Brayden Schenn at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. This gives the Islanders some immediate help. But New York needs center depth for the future. Their impressive first-round haul saw them get two defensemen and a winger. Egor Shilov would give them an NHL projectable center who could play an important role. He needs to improve defensively, but he has the instincts at both ends of the ice to succeed.

21. Columbus Blue Jackets – William Hakansson, LD, Lulea HF (SHL)

William Hakansson brings the sort of size teams covet from the defensive position. His parent club is Lulea HF, but he was loaned to second division team Almtuna, where he played a big role and impressed with his defensive play. His defense is his calling card, as he plays with physicality and uses his size to box out opponents. There is some offensive upside, but he profiles much better as a shutdown defender in the top four than he does as a two-way player.

22. Pittsburgh Penguins – Wyatt Cullen, LW, USNTDP

Wyatt Cullen has battled injuries this year, but he still has the makeup of a first-round pick. He has shifty hands that enable his puck-handling ability. His skating is fine, and he has shown the ability to take over games with his offensive ability. There are some inconsistencies in his game. And the questions around his ability to remain healthy are going to linger for some time. Still, the skill he has shown should help him sneak into the late first round.

23. Boston Bruins – Xavier Villeneuve, LD, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

The Boston Bruins need depth on the blueline, and they again pivot away from their typical bang-and-crash player in this NHL Mock Draft. Xavier Villeneuve is one of the best pure offensive defensemen in this class. Villeneuve is on the smaller side in terms of size, but he has the skill to make up for it. He has elite hockey sense and is a very shifty skater. There are also injury concerns here, as he was shut down in early January. But he is back skating, so there's positive news there. The big question will be whether a team overlooks his lack of size and focuses on the clear skill he possesses.

24. Vancouver Canucks (via MIN) – Adam Goljer, RD, HK Dukla Trenčín (Slovak Extraliga)

The Vancouver Canucks acquired this pick in the Quinn Hughes trade earlier this year. And with this pick, they add a right-shot defenseman to provide more depth on the back end. Adam Goljer brings size and very good skating ability that help him make an impact at both ends. He is especially good in transition and is not afraid to aid the team offensively as they move up the ice. Goljer is a bit raw as a prospect, but he has some intriguing tools that could make him a good bet here late in the first round.

25. Montreal Canadiens – Alexander Command, C, Orebro HK (SHL)

Alexander Command is the first of back-to-back Orebro HK players to come off the board in our NHL Mock Draft. Command has risen through the ranks this season and is a strong candidate to go late in the first round. He has a quick release on his shot that's adaptable to the situation. He is a bit of a project. He's not a great skater, nor does he play with a physical edge. But he's a smart player and can play under pressure. He could be an intriguing bet at this stage in the 2026 NHL Draft.

26. Buffalo Sabres – Niklas Aaram-Olsen, LW, Orebro HK (SHL)

Niklas Aaram-Olsen is Norwegian but has applied his trade in Sweden this season. He is a dangerous goal scorer who has a precise shot that allows him to score at some unreal angles. He can pick a corner from range. And his hands allow him to curl-and-drag around defenders with ease. He needs to improve his game defensively and his general off-the-puck play if he wants to be a star at the NHL level. But a team like the Sabres could certainly work with his goal-scoring ability.

27. New York Rangers (via CAR/DAL) – Maddox Dagenais, C, Quebec Remparts (QMJHL)

The New York Rangers acquired this pick in the K'Andre Miller trade over the summer. After taking Keaton Verhoeff earlier in the class, they grab a center with this selection. Maddox Dagenais plays with confidence and brings intriguing size down the middle. He does need to fine his game defensively, and he can stand to improve in the faceoff circle. His ability on the offensive end of the ice is promising, though, and he could be a valuable middle-six forward.

28. Washington Capitals (via ANA) – Carson Carels, LD, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

Carson Carels has a ton of fans across the game. Many believe he could be a top-five pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. ClutchPoints is lower on the Prince George Cougars star, though. He can contribute in all areas of the game, and he has the tools that will make him a first-round pick. However, there are still some glaring holes in his game, especially with decision-making and stick play. The Capitals traded John Carlson to the Anaheim Ducks for this selection, so adding a left-handed defender with Carels' tools would make a lot of sense.

29. Carolina Hurricanes – Tomas Chrenko, C, HK Nitra (Slovak Extraliga)

The Carolina Hurricanes need a bit of center depth, and they are a team that may be willing to take a chance on someone like Tomas Chrenko. Chrenko has a ton of skill, with an NHL-ready shot and a high compete level. He also plays with a good amount of physicality. What will drop his stock, though, is his size. Chrenko is sub-six-feet tall, which NHL teams are very particular about. Carolina may be one organization that takes a look at skill first.

30. Seattle Kraken (via TBL) – Tommy Bleyl, RD, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)



Tommy Bleyl is an off-the-board pick here late in the first round, but he's one to keep an eye on regardless. The Moncton Wildcats star dominated the QMJHL this year, scoring 13 goals and 81 points in 63 games. Moncton did make the QMJHL playoffs, as well, where he's contributed three points in three games. He is a great transitional defenseman with incredible offensive instinct. The Kraken haven't used a first-round pick on a defenseman in their history, so they do so with this selection from last year's Oliver Bjorkstrand trade.

31. St. Louis Blues (via NYI/COL) – Ryan Roobroeck, C, Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

Ryan Roobroeck began the season as a potential top-10 pick. Some saw him as an early candidate for best center in the class. Unfortunately, his stock has fallen drastically from the beginning of the year. In fact, he has fallen outside of first-round contention for some. The Blues have three first-round picks this year, so they can afford to take a flier here. He has an NHL-caliber shot, and the offensive instincts are there. Whoever drafts Roobroeck will need to try to extract engagement and competitiveness out of him.

32. Ottawa Senators – Simas Ignatavicius, RW, Genève-Servette HC (NLA)

The Ottawa Senators will pick 32nd in the 2026 NHL Draft no matter what. They originally forfeited their first-round pick due to the Evgenii Dadonov trade debacle from 2022. However, that punishment was recently amended.

With this selection, the Senators elect to take a chance on a prospect that's been on our radar for some time. Simas Ignatavicius is a Lithuanian-American player applying himself in Switzerland. He's one of the youngest players in the Swiss National League, and he has great skating ability to go along with his impressive size. He has a good shot, great puck-handling ability, and does well protecting the puck.

He does play hard, but he was recently given a suspension for slew footing, so he could stand to rein in his physical play a bit. Still, he has the makings of a very intriguing prospect, and the Senators will certainly be happy with this selection to close out our NHL Mock Draft.