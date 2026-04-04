The Boston Red Sox have high hopes of competing with the defending American League champion Toronto Blue Jays and the archrival New York Yankees this season. The Red Sox were a playoff team last year, and the hope around Fenway Park is that the Red Sox can rise to the top of the AL East in 2026.

The season began with an impressive 3-0 win on Opening Day over the Cincinnati Reds, but five consecutive losses followed. The Reds edged them in back-to-back games at the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati before the Houston Astros swept them at Daikin Park. They limped home with a 1-5 record, and they were tied with the Chicago White Sox and the Athletics for the worst record in the American League.

A poor start does not mean a brutal season will follow, although local fans and media do not like what they have seen to this point. The hitting was non-existent, especially from newcomers Willson Contreras and Caleb Durbin. Even likely superstar Roman Anthony was struggling, and there were very few contributors.

The pitching is supposed to be the strength of the team, but it did not look like it, particularly against the Astros. Houston's hitters had no issues delivering clutch hits up and down the lineup at the most key moments.

Additionally, there appeared to be very little spark on the bench. This often happens when teams go into a slump, but it didn't seem very promising when a team plays such lackluster baseball early in the season.

Rebound in the home opener, but consistent hitting must return

The Red Sox did show some life when they played their home opener Friday against the San Diego Padres. New Red Sox hurler Sonny Gray did a great job of keeping the Padres bats in check, while Contreras blasted his first Fenway home run to break a 2-2 tie. Marcelo Mayer is hopeful of becoming a mainstay for the Red Sox at second base. He delivered a double off the wall in left field and a two-run homer that allowed the Red Sox to build the lead to 5-2. They were victorious in the home opener by that score.

Alex Cora hopes the Red Sox will get on track quickly. If they can get to .500, they can start to mount their plan for the season. For that to happen, they need to get consistent hitting up and down the lineup.

Second year could be a challenge for Anthony

Anthony looked like a stud during his rookie year with the Red Sox and again with his All-Star teammates in the World Baseball Classic. However, many phenoms flame out in Year 2 or beyond and that can't be the case with Anthony. He has to become a dominant star who hammers the ball, gets on base and sets the tone for his teammates. The Red Sox would like to see a slash line of .320/.410/.500 with 25 home runs, 95 RBI and 80 bases on balls. Cora is batting Anthony in the lead-off spot at the start of the season, but that may change as the season moves along.

The Red Sox also need significant contributions from Contreras, Durbin and holdovers like Trevor Story, Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela. While the lineup was able to get the job done in 2025, many observers believe the Red Sox don't have enough power.

That is an issue in the current era, because analytical discussions often focus on the home run. However, if the lineup can avoid strikeouts and put the ball in play, the Red Sox will have a chance to score enough runs to contend for the division crown.

Pitching must deliver consistently

The Red Sox added two key starters in the offseason in Sonny Gray and Ranger Suarez. They know they have one of the best No. 1 pitchers in the game in Garrett Crochet, who struck out 255 batters last year and was the second best starter in the American League behind Tarik Skubal of the Tigers.

Gray could be a solid No. 2 starter and so could veteran Brayan Bello. He has been a dynamic pitcher for the Red Sox who has improved each of the last two seasons. Connelly Early has gained a spot in the rotation and the Red Sox early in the season, but he still has much to prove.

Ranger Suarez is the big question mark in the rotation. The former Phillie was 12-8 with a 3.20 ERA 2025 but he did little to impress in spring training. He was hit hard in his first start with the Red Sox and he may take some time to come around.

The starting pitching may not have been overly impressive in the first rotation, but that should be one of the team's strengths.

Hustle and solid fielding should not be an issue

The presence of Duran in the lineup gives the Red Sox a spark that few other teams have. In addition to his great speed, he hustles to the max on every play. Every time he gets a base hit, he is a threat to turn it into a double. When he hits a double, it could easily be a triple.

In addition to what he does on his own, he sets the tone for the rest of the team. When his teammates see Duran hustling, they have no choice but to do the same.

This is a strength of the team and it cannot be allowed to dissipate. This has to be an area that Cora and his coaching staff can depend on every game this season.