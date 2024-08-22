The NHL 25 Release Date has been confirmed, with new gameplay innovations, a new trailer, and much more for fans to see and learn about. This year, NHL 25 features a brand-new Ice-Q Gameplay Intelligence System, a revamp to Franchise mode, and several improvements to HUT, WOC, and more. Without further ado, let’s look at the NHL 25 Release Date.

NHL 25 Release Date – October 4th, 2024

The NHL 25 Release Date is Friday, October 4th, 2024. However, those who pre-order the game’s deluxe edition get to play the game 7 days earlier, starting September 27th, 2024. It will be released for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

So far, the game has two different editions available for pre-order, all of which feature the Hughes Brothers. Anyways, the different editions include:

Standard – $69.99

Deluxe – $99.99 7 Days of Early Access 4600 NHL Points HUT NHL Player Pack HUT “Hockey is Family” Objectives Choice Pack (x2, 82 OVR) HUT Cover Athlete Choice Pack (84 OVR, 1 of 8) HUT Wildcard Starter Choice Pack (84 OVR, 1 of 6) WOC Battle Pass XP Boost (x2) Exclusive WOC Player Set Immediate Reward in NHL 24 (Choice of Jack, Quinn, or Luke Hughes at 99 OVR *Additional HUT Hughes Brothers Choice Pack (84 OVR) – Must Pre-Order by Sept 13th. *10% off pre-order loyalty offer *Only receive these offers if pre-ordered at times prior to launch



NHL 25 Gameplay

NHL 25’s gameplay is driven by a brand-new logic-driven animation system called ICE-Q. According to the developer, it “responds to contextual events with unprecedented realism”. Additionally, the Next-Gen Vision Controlskating feature allows players more control when walking the blue line, squaring up to the puck carrier, and more.

Furthermore, NHL 25 features an improved playbook that makes power plays better to create more offensive opportunities. Essentially, there are hundreds of more animations that reflect the real game while giving you more control over your experience.

Other gameplay changes include:

New Skill Based one-timers

a new structure for WOC Live Events

a Hut Wildcard Moed

Simplifed XP progression system shared across all of HUT

The new skill-based one timers allow you to read and attack a zone while looking for opportunities to score. Furthermore, the new Grudge Match System tracks the history of all matchups in the game to enhance the series with X-Factors earned in previous rival matchups. NHL 25 introduces Sapien Technology, also featured in other EA Sports titles like Madden. This should allow for improved player likeness

All of the expected modes make a return to NHL 25 like World of Chel (WOC) and Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT), but Franchise is the one receiving a lot of love this year. From a new streamlined navigation and more to be announced, Franchise will receive many updates.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the NHL 25 Release Date, Gameplay, and Trailer. We look forward to the game’s launch this October.

