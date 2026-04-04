The Miami Heat earned a 152-136 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday. It was the first contest between these teams since Bam Adebayo scored 83 points on March 10. Washington seemingly didn't want that to happen again, so head coach Brian Keefe devised a plan for the matchup.

Essentially, right at tip-off, the Wizards triple-teamed Adebayo, according to Miami reporter Zachary Weinberger. Despite being knocked out of the playoffs, Washington did its best to maintain its pride and prevent the 28-year-old center from scoring 83 points again.

“Wizards threw three defenders on Bam to start the game,” said Weinberger. “Oh my goodness.”

Barstool Sports shared a photo of three Wizards players surrounding Bam Adebayo right at the start of the game. The defense collapsed around the three-time All-Star right away, forcing Adebayo to pass the ball away to a teammate.

The Wizards are on a mission to keep Bam under 80 this time pic.twitter.com/JW3rynXk8w — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 4, 2026

The Wizards' strategy technically worked, as Adebayo did not score anywhere near 83 points on Saturday. However, the Heat star still put up solid numbers, recording 14 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and a steal. Adebayo also shot 50.0% from the field while hitting two out of his four three-point attempts.

Scoring 83 points is impressive at any level of basketball. Bam Adebayo became just the third player in league history to record 80 points or more in a single game (Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant). His 83 points are the second most ever recorded in a single contest, surpassing Bryant's 81 he set in 2006.

The Heat have already clinched a spot to at least participate in the play-in tournament. With just four games remaining on the schedule, Miami would need to go on a winning streak while other teams in the Eastern Conference go on a losing streak to secure a playoff spot and avoid the play-in tournament altogether.