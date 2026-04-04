UConn basketball head coach Dan Hurley is pursuing a third national title. Hurley is already superstitious about the Huskies' game day attire. However, he went viral for a certain look ahead of this March Madness heavyweight battle.

TNT Sports caught Hurley rocking a laid-back casual look. But he also strolled inside Lucas Oil Stadium with a confident walk.

Dan Hurley had a little swag to him walking into the arena 😂 pic.twitter.com/JLsOuYzCqr — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) April 4, 2026

His entrance into the home of the Indianapolis Colts sparked reactions online.

“Dan Hurley walking in like he owns the whole tournament,” one fan posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. “That March Madness swagger hits different when you’ve been here before.”

Hurley, again, knows how to win on this stage. He pulled it off twice for the 2023 and 2024 NCAA Tournaments, becoming the first Huskies coach to lead back-to-back men's basketball titles.

Now he's nearing school history in Storrs, CT. By beating both Illinois and the winner of Arizona/Michigan, he'll join Jim Calhoun as the only UConn coaches to win three national titles.

Hurley already mapped out the Huskies' true goal for this version of their round of four appearance.

“We came here for rings, not watches,” Hurley said to reporters. “Every team that comes to the Final Four gets a beautiful watch….We don't hang banners for Final Fours at UConn, we hang championship banners.”

Hurley and UConn hold another advantage before facing the Illini: The Huskies haven't lost in a Final Four game in 17 years. Michigan State holds the title of being the last team to prevent a UConn national title back in 2009.

But this 2025-26 Huskies team are facing a first-time championship weekend coach in Brad Underwood. Hurley's championship past plus confident walk entering the arena shows he's not overwhelmed by the challenge the Illini will present.