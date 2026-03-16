The World Cup of Hockey is returning in February 2028, and the host cities have been announced. After Team USA won both hockey gold medals at the Milan Olympics, many thought some games would come south of the border. But the World Cup of Hockey is headed to Edmonton, Calgary, and Prague in two years.

By the time this tournament comes around, the Calgary Flames will be in a brand new building. The Edmonton Oilers are also in a relatively new building, meaning the World Cup of Hockey will be in elite facilities in hockey-crazed areas. Poor attendance at the World Junior Championships in Minnesota this past January may have hurt the US's attempts to land the tournament.

When the World Cup of Hockey was last held in 2016, Toronto held every single game. But now, they are taking the tournament to Europe, where Czechia is sure to show out. The Czechs nearly pulled off the upset of the Olympics when they forced overtime against Canada in the quarterfinals.

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TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported on some of the rules coming to the World Cup of Hockey. “NHL rules used in World Cup of Hockey: so it will NOT be 3 on 3 OT in championship game. Normal Stanley Cup playoffs OT rules, so 5 on 5 OT in championship game.”

When these games come, Team USA will be two years removed from the Golden Goal in Milan. Jack and Quinn Hughes will likely be leading the team again. But the position to watch is goaltender, as Connor Hellebuyck will be 34 years old by then. Will he still be at the top of his game?

For Canada, Sidney Crosby is always the player to watch. At 38 years old, he is still a point-per-game player and a dominant force in the NHL and Olympics. But at 40 years old, will he don the Maple Leaf one more time?