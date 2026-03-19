The Anaheim Ducks traded Trevor Zegras to the Philadelphia Flyers over the summer. And so far, all involved parties are benefitting. Zegras has returned to form for the Flyers, and has found a clean bill of health to boot. Meanwhile, the Ducks are first in the Pacific Division and are battling for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Flyers and Ducks met for the second and final time this season. However, this game took place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Consequently, this is the first game Zegras has played in Anaheim as a visiting player. He received a warm welcome back from Ducks fans during the contest, as well.

Nothing but love for Trevor Zegras in Anaheim 🧡 pic.twitter.com/QHlZdwpsOy — NHL (@NHL) March 19, 2026

Zegras and the Flyers ended up skating away with the victory on Wednesday night. Zegras did not score a point in the win over his former team. But teammate Owen Tippett scored his 23rd goal of the season to help fuel Philadelphia to victory.

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Zegras was once thought of as a core piece for the Ducks. He was certainly one of the more exciting players in the league early in his career. However, injuries cost the young forward a ton of ice time in recent seasons. When he was on the ice, he wasn't as effective has he has been in the past.

The trade with the Flyers has seemingly revitalized Zegras, though. He currently has 22 goals and 54 points through 66 games. Both totals are the highest he's posted since the 2022-23 campaign. Furthermore, his 66 games are the most he's played since that same 2022-23 season.

The Flyers are in action once again on 32-23-12 with the win over the Ducks. Philadelphia has 76 points, which has kept them somewhat in the Wild Card race. They trail the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings by six points for one of the two Wild Card spots in the East.