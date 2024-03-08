The Carolina Hurricanes have been one of the busiest teams in the NHL at the trade deadline, with their two big additions being Jake Guentzel and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Both guys should provide the team huge boosts as they get ready to embark on a lengthy playoff run, and it looks like Kuznetsov couldn't wait any longer to get started.
While Guentzel was picked up by the Canes on Thursday night, Kuznetsov's deal only went through on Friday morning. Yet when the team took the ice for their practice later on Friday, Kuznetsov was already on the ice with his new team. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour took a second to pause the action so that everyone could give the former Washington Capitals star center a warm welcome.
My goodness, Evgeny Kuznetsov is here!
Just stepping on the ice, the newest #Canes forward is wearing his usual #92.
Rod Brind’Amour paused practice moments later and brought everyone together at center, and they all let out a huge roar to welcome the group’s latest addition. pic.twitter.com/J3J5GDofeQ
— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) March 8, 2024
It's been a rocky season for Evgeny Kuznetsov, who recently exited the Player Assistance Program, only to get waived shortly thereafter by the Capitals. He quickly got snagged by the Hurricanes, though, and he seems thrilled to be joining a team with championship aspirations based on the fact that he's already out practicing with the team.
There's no doubt this move will be extremely helpful for Carolina if Kuznetsov can play up to his potential, and it looks like Carolina could be set to get the best out of the former Capitals standout. Kuznetsov may not be ready to suit up for the Canes when they take on the New Jersey Devils on Saturday afternoon, but you can bet he will be looking to make an immediate impact when he does eventually suit up for his new squad.