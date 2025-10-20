Jalen Hurts bounced back in a big way Sunday, and his teammates noticed. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback carved up the Minnesota Vikings for 326 yards and three touchdowns, finishing with a perfect 158.3 passer rating in a 28-22 win that snapped a two-game skid. Hurts completed 19 of 23 attempts and found DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown for explosive strikes that swung the game.

Saquon Barkley, the Eagles’ veteran running back, didn’t disguise his admiration when he talked to reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks after the game. “I don’t wanna say it’s expected, but we know the work that he puts in. We know how he comes to work, how he leads, and the type of player that he is, and he came up big for us. A perfect passing rating? Like, what are we talking about here? It’s amazing,” Barkley said, praise that underscored how Hurts’ leadership lifts the room.

The offense leaned on balance, trying to establish the run while Hurts attacked vertically. A 79-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith changed the tone of the second half and kept Minnesota’s defense off balance. The Eagles generated pressure and turnover help, including a pick-six that flipped momentum and helped preserve the lead.

Article Continues Below

After a couple of rough weeks that raised questions about the offense’s consistency, he showed the sort of tempo and decision-making that separates good QB days from great ones. He pushed the ball when needed and managed the clock late, converting a critical third-and-9 that helped seal the win. That combination of arm talent and game management is exactly what Barkley referenced.

Coach Nick Sirianni praised the group’s resilience, but the spotlight stays with Hurts. Unfortunately for Saquon, he ended up underperforming in the Eagles' victory. With just 44 yards on 18 carries and no touchdowns, Barkley's talents seem almost wasted.

Now the Eagles carry a 5-2 mark into their next stretch. If Hurts keeps delivering games with this kind of efficiency, Barkley’s “amazing” tag might start sounding like an understatement.