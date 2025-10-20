Myles Garrett made his thoughts on his criticisms toward the Cleveland Browns offense clear after beating the Miami Dolphins 31-6 on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland has struggled throughout the early portion of the 2025 NFL season, ranking near the bottom of the league in terms of offense. Garrett expressed his frustrations ahead of the matchup, wanting that area to step up significantly to help out the talented defense.

The Browns balled out against the Dolphins, entertaining the home crowd with touchdown plays while getting big stops on the other side of the ball. Garrett, who made two tackles and a sack, reflected on the win after the game, per reporter Scott Petrak. He didn't have regrets about his critiques, knowing it will take a lot for the team to be consistently on the right track.

“I'm always going to tell it how it is, that's just my nature,” Garrett said afterward. “I'm going to shoot you straight and I have no problem saying what I say to them up here and vice versa. So I'm not trying to say anything to disparage anybody or try to get anybody either removed from their position or anything like that. I want everybody here to be a benefactor to our success.

“So it all came together today, and I hope we continue to rally around everything that we've been talking about and I've been talking about.”

Browns DE Myles Garrett said he’s always going to tell it straight, just wants to help team. pic.twitter.com/dtIM8L4rL0 — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 19, 2025

How Myles Garrett, Browns played against Dolphins

Myles Garrett and the Browns earned their second win of the season, blowing out the Dolphins in convincing fashion.

Cleveland was active on offense throughout the course of the game, scoring in all four quarters. They boasted a 17-6 lead at halftime and never looked back, holding Miami's offense to a scoreless second half.

Dillon Gabriel didn't reach the end zone but continues to make progress in his first starts as the Browns' quarterback. He completed 13 passes out of 18 attempts for 116 yards while adding 12 yards on the ground after four rushes.

Quinshon Judkins tore up the Dolphins' run defense all game. He finished with 25 of the team's 33 carries for 84 yards and three touchdowns. As for the receivers, four made two or more receptions. Harold Fannin Jr. led the way with four catches for 36 yards. Jerry Jeudy came next with two receptions for 17 yards, Malachi Corley had two catches for 17 yards, while Jerome Ford caught two passes for 10 yards.

The Browns will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the New England Patriots on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET.