Alabama football earned a new win over Georgia during the 2025 regular season. Only this one on Sunday came via the College Football Recruiting trail.

The Crimson Tide managed to flip Bulldogs edge rusher commit Corey Howard, who stars in Valdosta, Georgia. Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals confirmed Howard's decision by dropping his new commitment graphic.

Georgia loses a home grown talent who chose the Bulldogs back in June. The Bulldogs additionally lose their grip on a 6-foot-6, 265-pound talent who was expected to add new speed at the position.

And Howard's decision comes nearly a month after ‘Bama ousted Georgia in Athens 24-21. Plus arrives nearly 24 hours after Alabama blew out Tennessee.

Alabama, Kalen DeBoer rolling recruiting wise

Head coach Kalen DeBoer and company are cooking on the recruiting trail, especially with the December National Signing Period over a month away.

Howard isn't the only prospect with the change of heart Alabama landed.

The Tide secured longtime USC linebacker commit Xavier Griffin in June — nearly a month after the Trojans lost him. The native of Gainesville, Georgia handed DeBoer one of his first five-stars for the '26 class.

Alabama and DeBoer, though, weren't through with just landing the athletic and versatile LB. Wide receiver Cederian Morgan arrived to Tuscaloosa nearly a month later, handing ‘Bama one more five-star talent. Morgan energized Alabama fans even more earlier in October by reaffirming his Alabama pledge.

Cornerback Jorden Edmonds and safety Jireh Edwards are two more five-stars who chose ‘Bama. The Crimson Tide sit at No. 3 overall nationally among recruiting rankings per 247Sports.