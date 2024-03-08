The Carolina Hurricanes managed to land arguably the biggest name on the trade market on Thursday night when they pulled off a blockbuster deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins for Jake Guentzel. They aren't done after that, though, as they put together another big trade ahead of the deadline by picking up Evgeny Kuznetsov from the Washington Capitals.
Via Pierre LeBrun:
“Pending trading call, Evgeni Kuznetsov is being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes for a 2025 third-round pick. Washington is retaining 50 percent on Kuznetsov (one more year next season at a $7.8 M AAV).”
It's been a rocky season for Kuznetsov, who had been in the NHLPA Player Assistance Program, only to return on March 2nd and promptly get placed on waivers by the Capitals two days later. Kuznetsov went unclaimed, but he will now get sent to Carolina after spending the past few days with Washington AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears.
When he's at his best, Kuznetsov is a strong center who can easily reinforce the Hurricanes at that spot. On the year, he has just six goals and 11 assists through 43 games, but he has a track record of success that indicates he could turn things around. Plus, he will now be playing for a Carolina team that is set to be contending for a Stanley Cup.
It's a shame that Kuznetsov's lengthy stint with the Capitals has come to such a strange end, but he's in a spot where he can succeed now with the Hurricanes. It will be interesting to see if this deal ends up panning out for Carolina, but they are making it clear as day that they are putting all their chips on the table when it comes to their pursuit of a championship.