K'Andre Miller made an outstanding first impression on his new fanbase as he scored two goals in the Carolina Hurricanes' season-opening win over the New Jersey Devils. The Hurricanes acquired Miller this offseason in a trade from the New York Rangers, and he immediately signed an eight-year, $60 million contract. The decision is already paying dividends as he became the first defenseman in Hurricanes history to score two goals in his debut.

It wasn't just the scoresheet where Miller signed, as he also added two hits and a blocked shot in slightly over 19 minutes of ice time. He looks like an excellent replacement for Brent Burns, who the team let walk to the Colorado Avalanche in free agency. If Miller can continue being a factor for the rest of the season, Carolina should be one of the Stanley Cup favorites by June.

Miller's departure from the Rangers didn't come without some drama, as the fanbase slowly started to turn on the once-prized prospect. He had some moments under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden that he wishes he could have back, and the tough New York fans didn't fully get over it. It became clear at the end of last season that both the player and the team needed a fresh start.

General manager Eric Tulsky believed K'Andre Miller would be a perfect fit for the Hurricanes' style, and it's hard to argue after just one game. He isn't afraid of getting up ice, something that got him into trouble in New York, and the Hurricanes want him to play that way.

The switch to Carolina's system has been a weight off his back, as evident in the first game. While it is only early in the Hurricanes' tenure, it's a great start to an eight-year commitment for Tulsky and the front office.