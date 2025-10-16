The Carolina Hurricanes made some major moves in NHL Free Agency this summer. But on Tuesday night, it was their depth additions that led the way. Goaltender Brandon Bussi made his NHL debut against a San Jose Sharks team that has experienced some rough losses already. And he did what he needed to in order to claim an important victory.

Bussi was not tested a ton by the Sharks offense. However, he did make 16 saves on 17 shots faced. Forward Logan Stankoven had two assists on the night, as well. Carolina skated to a big 5-1 victory on the road, and remain undefeated through their first three games of the season.

“Special. You work hard to get to moments like this, and you don’t know if it’s ever going to happen. Great effort by the team today, they made my job easy,” Bussi said of his debut, via Hurricanes reporters Walt Ruff and Peter Dewar.

Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi draws ‘impactful' review

The Hurricanes took care of business offensively on Tuesday. They also made sure Bussi wasn't overwhelmed in his debut. Still, head coach Rod Brind'Amour liked what he saw from the rookie netminder. And he made sure to give his goalie credit following the win.

“Everyone contributed tonight. You go down the whole list. Some guys had really good games, but everybody was impactful. It was great to see for Brandon, getting that first one. He was impactful early on. He made a few huge saves that made us able to settle in and got us a win,” Brind'Amour said, via Ruff and Dewar.

Carolina has won three in a row, as previously mentioned. It's an incredible start for a team many believe can compete for a Stanley Cup. They will look to make it four in a row on Thursday night as their West Coast roadtrip continues against the Anaheim Ducks.