The Carolina Hurricanes are always looking to get better, and with the season starting in no time, there is one player who they've been rumored to be interested in. After being acquitted in the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault scandal, Carter Hart is trying to get back on a team after being reinstated.

The Hurricanes were one of the teams that seemed to have interest in him, as his deal can become official on Oct. 15. Head coach Rod Brind'amour was asked about Hart, and he didn't know that the team had interest, according to Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

“Obviously, that’s news to me,” Brind’Amour said. “Rumors are rumors. Every time there’s a player out there, they always say that our team’s involved. I haven’t given it much thought, but any player that comes here would be welcomed with open arms. That’s the only reason we’re bringing someone into this family. You’ve got to treat them like that. You’re talking about a hypothetical, but that’s how I would approach it.”

Hart played for the Philadelphia Flyers prior to this, but general manager Danny Briere noted that it was probably best that both teams had a fresh start.

“The only comment I’ll make on that is that his representative, Judd Moldaver, has reached out and kind of told us that in light of everything that happened in the last year and a half with Carter, they felt, Carter felt, that it was better for them to look for a fresh start,” Briere said via Kevin Kurz of The Athletic. “That’s where it’s at, and it’s the only comment I’m going to make on that.”

Hart appeared in 227 NHL games for the Flyers, which was second to Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars among active goaltenders at this age. He's looking to join a team where he can continue to find success, and the Hurricanes could be that team.