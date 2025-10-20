The Portland Trail Blazers had a busy weekend leading up to the 2025-26 season opener. They locked in a couple of key members of their core on contract extensions with Shaedon Sharpe and Toumani Carmara. NBA teams had a deadline this weekend to cut down their rosters to the league mandated maximum, and teams also began finalizing their rosters for the start of the season. The Trail Blazers made a final roster move with the signing of a two-way contract player, as per Michael Scotto.

The Trail Blazers’ latest roster move was signing Javonte Cooke to a two-way contract. With Cooke’s signing, the Blazers now have all three of their two-way contract slots filled. Cooke joins Sidy Cissoko and Caleb Love as the Blazers three designated two-way contract players.

Under a two-way contract, Cooke will be allowed a maximum of 50 NBA games, and will not be eligible for the playoffs should the Blazers make it, unless his contract is ultimately converted to a standard deal. Cooke will most likely spend the majority of the season getting reps in the G League with the Rip City Remix.

Cooke’s journey to the NBA is a remarkable one with an unconventional path. Cooke played his entire collegiate career in NCAA Division 2, beginning Mars Hill University from 2018-2021, and then finishing up with Winston Salem State from 2021-22. He went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, and began his professional career in the G League.

Cooke most recently played for the Oklahoma City Blue, the G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He appeared in 42 games last season at a little over 28 minutes per game. He averaged 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 42.6 percent shooting from the field, 33.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 68.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Cooke also appeared in ten games in the CEBL for the Brampton Honey Badgers during the 2023-24 season. The Rip City Remix begin their season on Nov. 7 against the Santa Cruz Warriors, the affiliate of the Golden State Warriors.