Defenseman Tony DeAngelo's time with the Philadelphia Flyers was a brief one. He is now back with the Carolina Hurricanes after the Flyers released him this month following a contract buyout. Recently, DeAngelo opened up about his short stint in Philly, and it might not surprise a lot of people to hear that he pointed out his relationship with head coach John Tortorella as a major reason why things just did not work out for him in the City of Brotherly Love.

“The coach and I wound up not fitting together, Tony DeAngelo said when asked about what went wrong in Philly, per Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer. “I guess that would be the main reason,” DeAngelo added.

Tony DeAngelo landed in Philadelphia in July of last year when the Hurricanes traded him to the Flyers along with a 2022 second-rounder for a 2022 fourth-rounder, a 2023 third-rounder, and a 2024 second-rounder. He would then sign a two-year contract worth $10 million with the Flyers.

Whatever it was that DeAngelo and Tortorella did not see eye to eye over with, it's unlikely to be his playing time in Philadelphia. After all, Tony DeAngelo's average time on ice of 22.04 in the 2022-23 NHL regular season is the highest of his career. In 70 games played with the Flyers, DeAngelo scored 11 goals to go with 31 assists for 42 points. However, he also finished the season with just a plus/minus of minus-27. His effort on defense was also a potential culprit that drew the ire of the temperamental Tortorella.