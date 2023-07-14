After failing to find a trade partner for him, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Friday that they placed defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers. The 27-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent if he goes unclaimed, with the Flyers set to buy out the final year of his contract.

DeAngelo signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Flyers last offseason after Philly acquired him from the Carolina Hurricanes for three draft picks. There were rumors that the two sides were again discussing DeAngelo in a trade this offseason but the agreement fell through for an undisclosed reason.

DeAngelo played in 70 games for the Flyers last season, recording 42 points on 11 goals and 31 assists. The Flyers missed the playoffs for a third straight season, finishing with the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

DeAngelo's best season came in 2019-2020 with the New York Rangers when he scored 15 goals and 38 assists for 53 points. He notched 51 points with the Hurricanes in 2021-2022, helping Carolina win the Metropolitan Division.

Carolina is expected to be a potential landing spot for DeAngelo in free agency. Given his success with the Hurricanes in his lone season with the team and their interest in re-acquiring him via trade, it wouldn’t be surprising to see DeAngelo in Carolina next season.

The Flyers continue to dump salaries in the midst of a rebuild. Philly saves more than $3.3 million dollars by cutting DeAngelo, with a $1.66 million hit on the salary cap for this season and next. It's safe to say Tony DeAngelo's time in Philadelphia will not be remembered for long.