The Hurricanes continue their road trip through Canada as we continue our NHL odd series with a Hurricanes-Oilers prediction and pick.

The Carolina Hurricanes continue their road trip through Canada as they face the Edmonton Oilers. It is time to continue our NHL odd series with a Hurricanes-Oilers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Hurricanes enter the game sitting at 14-9-1 on the year. Last time out they faced the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets opened the scoring in the first period on a Kyle Connor goal. In the second, thye extended the lead to 2-0, but the Hurricanes got one back on a Martin Necas goal with just 51 seconds left in the period. Still, they would not score again. The Hurricanes had 43 shots, but 42 were saved, and they fell 2-1.

Meanwhile, the Oilers come into the game at 9-12-1 but are on a nice four-game winning streak. Last time out, they gave up the first goal in the game in the first period, and the game remained 1-0 heading into the third. In the third, with under seven minutes left to go, Darnell Nurse would tie it up. Leon Draisaitl would score on the power play, and Ryan McLeon would add an empty netter to give the Oilers the 3-1 win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Oilers Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -102

Edmonton Oilers: -118

Over: 6.5 (-130)

Under: 6.5 (+106)

How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Oilers

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hurricanes Will Win

The Hurricanes sit eighth in the NHL this year in goals per game, sitting at 3.38 goals per game this year. The leader in goals this year is Teuvo Teravainen. He comes into the game with 11 goals on the year, with seven assists, giving him 18 points. That is tied for third on the team in points this year. Teravainen also has four goals and two assists this year on the power play. The leader in points this year with Sebastian Aho. He comes into the game with eight goals this year and 14 assists. That gives him 22 points on the year to lead the team. He has a goal and an assist this year on the power play.

Sitting right behind Aho in points is Seth Jarvis. He comes into the game with nine goals on the year and ten assists. His nine goals sit second on the team while he also leads the team in power-play goals with five. Tied with Teravanien in points is Martin Necas. He comes into the game with seven goals this year and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, Jesperi Kotkaniemi comes in playing great. He has eight goals this year with seven assists to give him 15 points. The blue line also contributes to this team. Brady Skjei comes into the game with four goals and 11 assists. Further, Jaccob Slavin comes in with three goals and 11 assists this year from the blue line as well.

On the power play this year, the Hurricanes sit 12th in the NHL with a 21.4 percent conversion rate. They have scored 18 times on the power play this year. The penalty kill has not been great this year. They sit 21st in the NHL in success rate on the penalty kill this year with a 77.2 percent success rate.

Antti Raanta is expected to get the start in goal in this one. He enters the game a 6-4-0 this year with a 3.33 goals against average and a .859 save percentage. Last time out was not great, with a .909 save percentage in the loss, but it was better than his game with the Lightning. In that game, his last start before the game with the Jets, he allowed eight goals on just 14 shots.

Why The Oilers Will Win

The Oilers were struggling to score earlier this year, but now sit 13th in the NHL in goals per game this year. They are scoring 3.32 goals per game this season. That is led by Zach Hyman. He comes into the game as the team leader in goals this year with 12 of them. Combined with his 11 assists, he has 23 points on the year, which is good for third on the team. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl sit at the top of the points chart for the team.

McDavid enters the game with eight goals and a team-leading 21 assists for his 29 points. He has also been great on the power play, with two goals and 12 assists. Meanwhile, Draisaitl comes in with ten goals and 19 assists for his 29 points. He has seven goals and six assists on the power play. Like the Hurricanes the Oilers also get help from the blue line. That comes in the form of Evan Bouchard. He is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with five goals and 17 assists, good for 22 points. He also has ten of those assets on the power play.

The Oilers have come up big on the power play this year. They are sixth on the power play this year, sitting at a 26.6 percent conversion rate, and scoring 21 power-play goals this year. On the penalty kill, they are 19th in the NHL with a 78.2 percent success rate this year.

Stuart Skinner is expected to be in the net today for the Oilers. He is 8-7-1 on the year with a 3.16 goals against average and a .881 save percentage this year. Skinner has been solid in the last four games. He has won each of his last four games. In his last four games, he has won all four of them while giving up just seven goals. That is good for a .931 save percentage in those four games.

Final Hurricanes-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes and the Oilers have both been scoring well as of late. Still, the big difference between the two teams is how well the Oilers defend. They limit shots on goal well. In Stuart's last five full games, he has not faced more than 30 shots. This game will have plenty of goals though. The Hurricanes have become adept at creating scoring chances. Still, it will not be enough in this game. The Oilers will create just as many scoring chances and they are better at converting than the Hurricanes. Take the Oilers in this one.

Final Hurricanes-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Edmonton Oilers (-118)