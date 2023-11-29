Connor McDavid's hot streak for the Oilers saw him pull off a wild Mario Lemieux achievement that hadn't been seen in 28 years

Don't look now, but the Edmonton Oilers may just be finding their footing after their awful start to the season, as they have reeled off three straight wins after their 5-4 shootout victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Of course, everything good for Edmonton starts with Connor McDavid, and it should come as no surprise that he's found his footing just when his team needs him the most.

Like the Oilers as a whole, McDavid got off to a slow start this season, but he has racked up 12 total points over the past three games to help power Edmonton's little three-game win streak. Even more impressive is that McDavid is scoring his points in bunches, and he ended up becoming the first player since Mario Lemieux to record a three-point period in three consecutive games.

Via Sportsnet Stats:

“Oilers Connor McDavid first player to record a 3-point period in 3 consecutive games since Mario Lemieux from Oct 26-Nov 1, 1995.”

Connor McDavid finding his form for Oilers at perfect time

Even with their three latest wins, the Oilers have just an 8-12-1 record, which isn't all that good considering the serious Stanley Cup aspirations that surrounded this squad entering the season. However, with McDavid beginning to produce at the extremely high level that Edmonton had become used to receiving from him, things appear to be turning around.

The Oilers still have a lot of work to do to overcome their horrific start to the new campaign, but with McDavid beginning to rack up points with ease, they may finally be finding their way. McDavid will look to lead Edmonton to their fourth straight win on Thursday night when they take on the Winnipeg Jets, and if he can rack up another three-point period, chances are they will come out on top.