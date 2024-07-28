There's no question that the biggest storyline at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas this year was Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James. Now that summer league is over, there was a report that came out citing an anonymous player on the Lakers roster that complained about Bronny receiving special treatment. This week, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green responded to the allegations via social media that Bronny James received star attention from the Lakers.

Green posted on social media, “Any player that is actually drafted will be showcased and favored more in summer league. . . .These things are getting dumber and dumber.”

Draymond Green does have a point in that NBA teams are usually going to be more invested in their actual draft picks during Summer League play which was exactly what Bronny James was. Bronny was the No. 55 pick by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Lakers other draft pick was Dalton Knecht with the No. 17 overall pick. Knecht was also featured prominently on the Lakers summer league roster.

Bronny James to begin rookie season with Lakers



Once the 2024-25 NBA season begins, there's sure to be a lot of eyes on Bronny James as he beings his rookie season with the Lakers. Whether it's fair or not, he's going to be under a lot of scrutiny and attention as if he was a lottery pick. But he's probably going to spend most of his time on the court playing for the South Bay Lakers, the Lakers G League affiliate.

Bronny's prospects as an NBA player have drawn mixed reactions and takes with Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown coming under fire recently for what he supposedly said about Bronny while sitting courtside at a Lakers vs. Celtics summer league game.

Bronny played in a total of six summer league games in Las Vegas and at the California Classic. He averaged 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 32.7 percent shooting from the field, 13 percent shooting from the three-point line and 62.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

While Bronny's shooting is clearly a work in progress, where he does well at the moment is on the defensive end. He was a good defender in college and can carry that over to the NBA. Bronny spent only one season playing college basketball at USC before entering the NBA Draft.

Bronny was always seen as being a second round draft pick, but a strong combine helped elevate his stock after a rather lackluster college season.