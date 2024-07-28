Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel take on Dan Evans and Andy Murray in the 2024 Olympics tennis men's doubles tournament. Our 2024 Olympics tennis odds series has our Nishikori Daniel vs Evans Murray prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nishikori Daniel vs Evans Murray.

It is a very poignant Olympic tennis tournament at famed Roland Garros. Rafael Nadal is winding down his career. He is definitely playing his final Olympic tennis tournament, and it might be the last time he plays a match of any kind at Roland Garros. Angelique Kerber is playing her last tournament at the Olympics before she goes into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in the future. Andy Murray, like Kerber, is a three-time major singles champion and a guaranteed future Hall of Famer. This is his last tournament, which means this doubles match could be his very last tennis match.

An added point of intrigue in this match is that on the other side of the net, Murray will see another contemporary who has also had a career hit hard by injuries. Kei Nishikori had a really hard time staying healthy. If he had been able to stay healthy, Nishikori — who reached the 2014 United States Open men's singles final and lost to Marin Cilic in New York, and who lost to Novak Djokovic in the U.S. Open semifinals a few years later — might have been able to win a major title. Nishikori and Murray are two fan favorites who were important, relevant, top-10 players for many years on the ATP Tour. That they meet in doubles in the Olympics is a final dramatic entry in their career stories. It adds to the emotional nature of this Olympic tournament, where so many old and beloved tennis players are giving fans a final memorable occasion.

Here are the Nishikori/Daniel vs Evans/Murray 2024 Olympics tennis odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Tennis Odds: Nishikori/Daniel vs Evans/Murray Odds

Money line

Nishikori/Daniel: +145

Evans/Murray: -210

To win in straight (two) sets

Nishikori/Daniel: +340

Evans/Murray: +115

To win in three sets

Nishikori/Daniel: +400

Evans/Murray: +310

How To Watch Nishikori/Daniel vs Evans/Murray

TV: CNBC / USA Network / E!

Stream: Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Time: Approx. 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT — could be one hour earlier or later depending on length of previous matches

*Watch Nishikori/Daniel vs Evans/Murray LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Nishikori / Daniel Could Cover The Spread

Andy Murray is an all-time tennis great, but if you have watched him in 2024, and if you have followed his recent fitness struggles, you know he's not in great shape and that it will be hard for him to cover enough of the court and make the short, quick movements at net which go into successful doubles play. It's not a question of Murray's tennis intelligence, which is supreme; the body has failed him, and that will probably matter, even though everyone hopes Murray can power through it. Nishikori is fitter than Murray, and Daniel is a solid, competent player who can match Dan Evans.

Why Evans / Murray Could Cover The Spread

Murray's body is at the end of the line, but in doubles, the physical requirements aren't as great as they are in singles. The real difference in this match will be Dan Evans, who has the serve, forehand, and net play to be a difference maker. He will be the best of the four players on court and will carry the Evans-Murray duo to a win.

Final Nishikori Daniel vs Evans Murray Prediction & Pick

Neither team looks especially strong, which is why a three-set bet looks like a great play. Evans and Murray winning in three carries a large plus-money price.

Final Nishikori Daniel vs Evans Murray Prediction & Pick: Evans / Murray to win in three sets