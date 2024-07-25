The Carolina Hurricanes have seen a lot of roster turnover this offseason. Players such as Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce found new homes in NHL Free Agency. And they brought in names like Sean Walker and Shayne Gostisbehere to replace them. It'll certainly be interesting to see how this turnover affects Carolina in 2024-25. But their offseason may not be over just yet.

The Hurricanes are unlikely to make a signing in NHL Free Agency unless it's a depth signing. But they could swing a trade before the puck drops on the new season in October. With Martin Necas and Seth Jarvis needing new deals, the salary cap is a concern. As a result, they could make a move to clear up additional space to lock in their young stars.

The Hurricanes could make some real noise between now and October. If they fail to live up to expectations, they could become sellers around the NHL Trade Deadline, as well. Let's take a look at two potential Hurricanes trade candidates as the NHL offseason continues this summer.

Martin Necas can't escape trade rumors

Necas is currently a restricted free agent, and Carolina does need to sign him if they want him in the fold next season. However, there is no guarantee he plays for them come October. Necas has reportedly signaled a desire for a change of scenery. And Necas's has appeared in trade rumors throughout the offseason.

Necas has emerged as a quality top-six winger over the last few years. He isn't too far removed from a 71 point season in 2022-23. That said, his offensive numbers dipped this past season. He scored 24 goals and 53 points for the Hurricanes in 77 games. In the playoffs, Necas added four goals and nine points.

Necas had a lot of playoff experience that could be valued by contending teams. If the Hurricanes cannot find a trade partner this summer, he could be on the move by the NHL Trade Deadline. Especially if Carolina receives a “hockey trade” offer that improves that keeps them a strong playoff contender in the short-term.

Keep an eye on Frederik Andersen

Veteran goalie Frederik Andersen missed most of the 2023-24 season due to a blood clotting issue. However, when he did play, he showed that he was still a fantastic goaltender. He finished the regular season with a .932 save percentage in 16 games. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, this mark did dip to an .895 save percentage.

Andersen is not getting any younger at 34 years old. But the veteran puck-stopper has shown that he can contribute to a deep playoff run. The 2023 postseason saw Andersen record an astonishing .927 save percentage as Carolina made the Eastern Conference Finals. Additionally, his career playoff save percentage currently sits at .914.

Barring a surprise, Andersen will be the Hurricanes' starting goalie this upcoming season. He should form a tandem with young netminder Pyotr Kochetkov for the 2024-25 campaign. However, if Carolina starts to struggle, Andersen may become a trade candidate. His playoff performances could be valuable to contending teams. And he is on an expiring contract, making it easier for the Hurricanes to justify a trade.

Of course, this is all speculative. Carolina wants to win the Stanley Cup sooner rather than later. They hope their NHL Free Agency activity will give them a chance to go on another deep run. Given their roster turnover, though, it's worth mentioning Andersen as a potential trade target as Carolina could very well take a bit of a step back in 2024-25.