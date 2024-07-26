Many never believed that Steven Stamkos would ever leave the Tampa Bay Lightning. Head coach Jon Cooper certainly wanted him to return to Tampa Bay, as did the fans. However, Stamkos signed with the Nashville Predators in NHL Free Agency. This is not the first time a long-time star left the organization. In fact, it happened 10 years ago with Martin St. Louis.

St. Louis is now the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens. But he played with Stamkos for parts of six seasons before his 2014 trade to the New York Rangers. If there's anyone who understands what “Stammer” may be going through, it's time. That said, the Canadiens head coach believes leaving the Lightning may be good for Tampa Bay's all-time leader in goals and points.

“It's tough leaving,” the former Lightning captain said, via NHL.com. “I'm not going to get into how everything was handled. It's hard to leave, but I don't think it's a bad thing for ‘Stammer' to go and experience something else… I think he's going to look back on his career and I think he's going to be happy that he experienced something else, and he's going to a really good situation.”

Different methods of departing the Lightning

While Martin St. Louis can relate, there is a major notable difference between these situations. The current Canadiens coach requested a trade from the Lightning. The request was mostly about being closer to family in Connecticut, according to Yahoo Sports. However, things were kicked into overdrive after a falling out with then-general manager Steve Yzerman.

Steven Stamkos, meanwhile, never requested to leave the Lightning. In fact, all reports indicate that the two-time Stanley Cup champion wanted to remain with the Lightning. Unfortunately, the two sides couldn't work out a deal. Stamkos tested NHL Free Agency and ultimately decided to sign with the Predators.

Another major difference is the timing. St. Louis was traded in the middle of the 2013-14 season. He reported to the Rangers immediately and had to focus on helping them chase a Stanley Cup. Stamkos, meanwhile, left the Lightning after the season. He has an entire summer to get acclimated to his new environment. And St. Louis hopes this helps his former teammate as he begins his next chapter with the Predators.

“For me, the wound was open and I had to go play,” Martin St. Louis said, via NHL.com. “It didn't have time to close. I feel like he's come around and I think he's excited for what's coming for him. He goes into a really good situation.”