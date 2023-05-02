A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Brian Kelly’s first season as head coach of LSU football did not lead to an appearance in the College Football Playoff, but he did find success in beating Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 season.

And that feeling of beating the team from Tuscaloosa is something Brian Kelly has understandably become enamored of. During a Tuesday appearance at a Houston Touchdown Club event, Kelly got a little bit too excited and expressed how much he loves taking down LSU football’s SEC rival.

“I love the environment of a college stadium. I love coming out on that field,” Brian Kelly said, per Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle. “I love beatin’ Alabama.”

It can be remembered that Brian Kelly steered LSU football to a thrilling 32-31 overtime win at home over the Crimson Tide back in November, a win that extremely hurt Alabama’s chances to make it to the College Football Playoff.

In that game, LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels churned out a magnificent performance, passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions while also rushing for 95 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. LSU football sealed the deal in that contest with a Jayden Daniels rushing touchdown followed by a successful 2-point conversion by the Tigers.

It was the first — and only time so far — that Brian Kelly was able to win at the expense of the Crimson Tide.

“I had never beaten Alabama,” Brian Kelly said after that LSU football victory. “I was emotional, not for myself, but I was emotional for our team. Because I know what we looked like in January and to see where we are today, that’s pretty emotional.”