The Buffalo Bills enter the 2025 NFL season with the highest of expectations once again. They lost another postseason game to the Kansas City Chiefs last January and have reloaded to finally beat them.

But Bills running back James Cook is holding out for a new contract, throwing a wrench into their offense. With Kyren Williams getting a new deal for three years and $11 million per year, will the Cook contract get easier? NFL Network's Ian Rapoport does not think so.

The Insiders on Inside Training Camp Live with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: The latest on #Rams RB Kyren Williams and what it means for James Cook; #Giants QB news; A few veteran QBs have signed, including Teddy Bridgewater. pic.twitter.com/4sTpxCP0sV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 5, 2025

“You would hope that maybe this deal makes it easier for the Bills to get their deal done. But I'm not sure because it seems to me that James Cook is going to want more than $11 million per year. He's publicly stated that he wants $15 [million]. We'll see if the two sides can come together to find a happy medium.”

Cook has played three seasons in the NFL and is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He is hoping to cash in on his consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and his importance to the Bills' offense. They drafted him to finally give Josh Allen a running game, and that has worked to a T. Williams' contract won't make it easier for this deal to get done.

Williams and Cook have had very similar NFL careers to this point. Through three seasons, Williams has 3,046 total yards with 31 touchdowns. Cook has 3,521 total yards, thanks to his more dynamic receiving game but just 27 scores.

Without Cook, the Bills will be relying too much on Allen once again. Keeping their quarterback as fresh as possible is the most important ingredient to beating the Chiefs.

The Bills should figure out James Cook's contract situation before the season kicks off. If he struggles at the beginning of the season, everyone will point to his holdout as the reason.