The San Antonio Spurs have high hopes for next season. With Victor Wembanyama back at full health, the Spurs are dangerous as a dark horse in the Western Conference. However, new head coach Mitch Johnson has his work cut out for him when it comes to his roster. Luckily for him, he has plenty of point guards. De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper could all play a role.

San Antonio just locked in Fox's extension, ensuring that he is one of Wembanyama's co-stars. Castle is coming off a Rookie of the Year campaign that saw him dramatically improve. Harper might have the highest ceiling after joining the team as the No. 2 selection in the NBA Draft. According to Clutchpoints' NBA Insider Brett Siegel, the Spurs are excited about all three.

“Despite concerns about Fox's fit alongside Stephon Castle and second overall pick Dylan Harper, the Spurs are thrilled to have three unique and very talented guards as the backbone of their roster next to Victor Wembanyama, sources said. All three guards will be utilized in key roles this season, and Fox will be viewed as one of the leaders of the team,” Siegel reported.

Fox's extension keeps him in San Antonio for years. The signing helps to Spurs contend now. Additionally, the younger guards have an NBA veteran to learn from as they grow as players. It also helps ease the team's future financial troubles.

“Eventually, the Spurs will need to make tough contract decisions regarding Castle and Harper down the line, at a time when cap numbers will only increase,” Siegel said. “Having Fox sign this extension now and locking up his future ensures that San Antonio will have options moving forward as they continue to grow themselves into a real playoff threat in the Western Conference.”

Despite the potential future problems, the future is bright for the Spurs. The Oklahoma City Thunder proved that a team centered around young talent can have success in the West. San Antonio has everything they need to follow in their future.