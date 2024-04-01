The Illinois basketball program had a historically successful 2023-24 season. The Fighting Illini advanced to the Elite 8 but were defeated 77-52 by the Reigning NCAA champion UConn basketball squad. Illinois' March Madness exit has drawn a decisive College Basketball Transfer Portal move from junior forward Dain Danja.
Danja has “gone portaling,” and will explore his options for a potential transfer to another team, per Jeff Goodman. The six-foot-nine forward was instrumental in Illinois' regular-season success and came up big in the NCAA Tournament.
After averaging 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds throughout the season, Dain Danja erupted with a 21-point performance in Illinois' second-round 85-68 win over the Morehead State Eagles. He was also vital in the Fighting Illini's Big 10 Championship run.
Danja put up 18 points in Illinois' 77-74 Big 10 Semi-Final victory over Ohio State. He has been a stout paint presence for Illinois and will be missed if he takes his talents elsewhere in the College Basketball Transfer Portal.
Nevertheless, Illinois looks to hold on to some of its other talent and has already made its own transfer portal splash less than a week after its Elite 8 loss.
Illinois basketball immediately adds talent after UConn loss
The Fighting Illini had some stellar offensive talent at their disposal during the 2023-24 season headlined by Terrence Shannon Jr. Shannon averaged 23.0 points per game and elevated his game during the NCAA Tournament. However, there is a strong chance he will enter the 2024 NBA Draft, which could cause Illinois to lose its top scorer.
There are others the team has to worry about retaining too. Yet, Illinois has already made a move to make up for its potential losses. Mercer University forward Jake Davis committed to joining the Illini via the transfer portal for the 2024-25 season on Monday, per 247 Sports.
The six-foot-six freshman sharpshooter will add much-needed floor spacing to Illinois' squad. He comes off a season where he scored nine points, 4.5 rebounds, and shot 39.0% on three-pointers through 39 games.
Davis said he has always dreamed of playing in the Big 10. Moreover, he feels his next role with Illinois could be highly impactful.
“They want me to come in and really make shots,” Davis said.
The Mercer forward is just one of several exciting moves Illinois is making in preparation for the 2024-25 season.
Plans for another historical season
The Fighting Illini ended nearly a 20-year drought when they advanced to the Sweet 16 with their 89-63 victory over the Duquesne Dukes. The last time the program got as far was in 2005 when they advanced to the national title game and lost against North Carolina.
Unfortunately, the Illinois basketball squad suffered a crushing loss to UConn in their fourth March Madness matchup. Nevertheless, Head Coach Brad Underwood praised the team for their competitiveness and was grateful for the opportunity to lead them.
“Great season. Tough ending. But man, I'm so blessed. I'm truly blessed that I got to coach this group. Today wasn't what any of us expected. With that being said, I might be the most blessed person in college basketball today,” Underwood said, per CBS Sports.
Underwood's will likely maintain his gratitude for the foreseeable future, given Illinois' bright recruiting efforts.
247 Sports ranked Illinois' Class of 2024 prospect group 20th in the nation. Losing Dain Danja hurts. Yet, If the team holds on to some of its veteran leadership in addition to its new pieces, it could make more history in 2025.
All in all, it will be interesting to see how the Fighting Illini handle the rest of their offseason after a stellar March Madness run.