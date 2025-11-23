The NC State Wolfpack are in their first season with Will Wade at the helm after the program hired him away from McNeese State during last season’s NCAA Tournament. Under Wade, the Wolfpack have started the 2025-26 seasons at 4-0 and are ranked No. 25 in the country in the AP poll. NC State will open the Maui Invitational on Monday, and they are on track to get a key guard back in the lineup following an injury, as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Terrance Arceneaux is expected back in the lineup as NC State squares off against Seton Hall in the opening round of the Maui Invitational, Will Wade said over the weekend. Arceneaux was dealing with an Achilles injury and was sidelined for the Wolfpack’s last two games.

Arceneaux was on track to play a key role for NC State as a guard off the bench. He played in the Wolfpack’s first two games of the season at just about nine minutes per game. He was averaging 1.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists. Arceneaux is in his first season at NC State after transferring from Houston.

Arceneaux was a member of Houston’s national championship team last season where he had a breakout year in terms of stats. He played in 40 games, including six starts, at a little over 20 minutes per game. He averaged 6.5 point and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 44.3 percent from the field, 33.7 percent from the 3-point line and 72.9 percent from the free-throw line.

He played the first three seasons of his college career at Houston, including the Cougars’ final year in the American Athletic Conference.

As NC State prepares for the the Maui Invitational, the Wolfpack are looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament this season following a year in which they went 12-19 and 5-15 in ACC play.