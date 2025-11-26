Only two weeks are remaining in most fantasy football leagues' regular seasons. At this point, most fantasy managers can hardly afford to make a wrong step, particularly at the quarterback position.

Most teams have their starters locked in. If you have the likes of Drake Maye, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Jalen Hurts, you have been able to set it and forget it.

But many fantasy football managers have been forced to stream from week to week.

If you are one of those managers, then you need to be reading this column. I have been on fire this season, and look to nail it once again as the NFL turns its page to Week 13.

So, let's get into the fantasy football quarterbacks to start and sit this week.

Start QB Jacoby Brissett

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett took over for an injured Kyler Murray back in Week 6. He has started six games since that time. Guess how many times he finished as a top 10 quarterback for the week.

Yup, you guessed it: six times.

He has averaged 24 fantasy points per game (in six-point per passing touchdown leagues) over that stretch. Brissett is coming off of his worst game where he threw for 317 yards and a touchdown (20.68 fantasy points) against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If that's his floor, sign me up.

This week, Brissett faces a banged up Tampa Bay Buccaneers' secondary that has allowed the sixth most fantasy football points to opposing quarterbacks.

I have Brissett locked in as a sure-fire QB1 in Week 13.

Start Broncos QB Bo Nix

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has had an up-and-down season. He has had three top-five finishes and five top-10s. But the second-year QB out of Oregon also has several weeks where he burned fantasy managers.

That includes the last two games, where he posted a combined 20 points.

But this week, Nix will face the lowly Washington Commanders' defense. That unit has looked worse and worse as the season has progressed. All in total, they've allowed the fourth most fantasy points to quarterbacks.

Nix is owned in the majority of leagues. But his recent struggles have seen him hit waivers in nearly 20 percent. If he is available, go scoop him up. It ought to be another big week for Nix.

Sit Brock Purdy

When Brock Purdy returned to the lineup in Week 11, he hit the ground running. He tossed three touchdown passes against the Cardinals. The thought was that he immediately rejoined the ranks of must-start quarterbacks in fantasy.

So much for that.

On Monday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers, Purdy tossed three interceptions. He looked a bit lost and struggled connecting downfield.

This week, the 49ers travel to Cleveland to face the Browns.

Cleveland may only be 3-8, but their defense is elite. Myles Garrett is an unstoppable force, and there is little reason to think he won't wreak havoc again in Week 13.

The Browns' defense has been particularly good at home. Plus, it is supposed to rain during the game. The Under is a great bet in this game, which means fading Purdy.

Sit Colts QB Daniel Jones

The Indianapolis Colts have been the surprise of the NFL. Jonathan Taylor's historic pace certainly is a big factor. But so too is the play of Daniel Jones.

The Colts signed Jones in the offseason, but he was expected to back up Anthony Richardson. The former Florida Gator couldn't get on the field, having only played a few snaps. Jones, though, took the job and ran with it.

Through his first eight starts, Jones put up QB1 numbers six times. But he, and the offense, have pulled back a bit in recent weeks. It didn't help playing at Arrowhead Stadium last week.

But in Week 13, it doesn't get much easier. The Colts host the Houston Texans.

Houston, undeniably, has a top-3 defense in the NFL. They have given up the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. They are nearly as good against the run, so this is another game with an Under written on it.

Bench Daniel Jones.