The UConn basketball program has gotten off to a strong start to the 2025 college basketball season, currently sitting at 4-1 ahead of Sunday evening's home matchup against the Bryant Bulldogs. The Huskies are currently ranked at number three in the country, and are looking to re-enter the national title discussion after losing in the Round of 32 last year in the NCAA Tournament.

UConn head coach Dan Hurley has been known for his intense obsession with basketball and coaching, and recently, his wife, Andrea Hurley, spoke on how that has left him somewhat incapable in some other areas of his life.

“When I leave to go to Jersey, if I'm not there for the night, he can't even order food on his phone. He's useless. He better do this job right, because other than that, forget about it,” she joked, per @Uconnon3 on X, formerly Twitter.

Hurley helped lead the UConn Huskies to back to back national championships in 2023 and 2024, both in dominant fashion, with the Huskies not coming particularly close to losing in either tournament run.

In the summer of 2024, Hurley publicly flirted with the Los Angeles Lakers' head coaching job, which ultimately went to JJ Redick, before deciding to return to UConn to continue the hunt for national championships.

While the 2025 season didn't produce those same championship-level results for the Huskies, they seem to be firmly back in the thick of the national title race this year, looking to add a third championship in four years (and a fifth of the 21st century) to their trophy case.

In any case, UConn and Bryant are set to tip things off on Sunday evening at 6:00 pm ET.