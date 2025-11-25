The Seton Hall Pirates made plenty of noise in the college basketball world after stunning the No. 23 NC State Wolfpack on Monday night.

Seton Hall entered the matchup with a perfect 5-0 record, getting the job done against all of their opponents. This includes the likes of Saint Peter's, Wagner and Monmouth, quality wins for a program in their conference.

This matchup was their first against a ranked opponent, which has been difficult for unranked teams to get wins against so far this season. Prior to this game, unranked squads have been 0-96.

Not anymore. The Pirates stunned the Wolfpack and ended the longest win streak for ranked teams since the AP Top 25 poll came into fruition, per ESPN Insights.

“Before Seton Hall's 85-74 win over No. 23 NC State in Maui, ranked teams were 96-0 vs unranked opponents this season, the longest such win streak in any season in AP poll history,” the post read.

How Seton Hall played against NC State

The Seton Hall Pirates continue their perfect start to the season, stunning No. 23 NC State to build their case as a potential postseason contender.

The Pirates did well in the first half as they led 35-33 at halftime. It wasn't until the second half where they exploded with 50 points, outscoring the Wolfpack by nine points to secure the upset win.

Shot selection, rebounding and fastbreak scoring made the difference in this matchup. The Pirates prevailed in all three categories by shooting 52% from the field, securing 37 rebounds and scoring 22 points on the fastbreak. It wasn't the same for the Wolfpack after they shot 42% overall, grabbed 30 rebounds and produce just seven fastbreak points.

Six players scored in double-digits for Seton Hall in the win. AJ Staton-McCray led the way with 22 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, and a steal. He shot 7-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Mike Williams came next with 14 points and six rebounds, Elijah Fisher had 13 points and seven rebounds, Adam Clark put up 13 points and five steals, while Tajuan Simpkins provided 11 points and three rebounds. Meanwhile, Najai Hines contributed with 10 points and four rebounds.

The Pirates will look forward to their semifinal matchup in the Maui Invitational. They face the USC Trojans on Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. ET.