No. 2 South Carolina women's basketball set a scoring milestone Sunday, posting 121 points in a 121-49 win over Queens at home.

The game marked the most points scored in a game in the Dawn Staley era and the third-highest total in program history, according to university. The Gamecocks’ 43 made field goals also tied the second-most in a game under Staley.

Led by Joyce Edwards’ 25 points and Ta’Niya Latson’s 24, No. 2 South Carolina (6-0) quickly took control after Queens (3-3) tied the game at 5. The Gamecocks closed the opening quarter on a 24-0 run, holding the Royals to 1-of-15 shooting. By halftime, South Carolina was firmly established, continuing a trend of fast starts this season.

South Carolina shot 66.2% from the field, finishing 43-for-65 for its best shooting performance of the year. All 10 players scored, and six reached double figures. Edwards surpassed her season high in just 25 minutes, marking her third 20-point game. Latson, the former national scoring leader at Florida State, went 7-for-7 from the floor through three quarters and added two 3-pointers. Madina Okot recorded her fourth double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Adhel Tac posted her first career double-double of 11 points and 10 boards.

The Gamecocks continued their dominance with consecutive long runs, including an 18-0 stretch in the third quarter that pushed the margin to 86-27. Their 72-point victory ranks as the third-largest margin of the Staley era.

South Carolina now turns to a tougher stretch at the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas, opening Wednesday against Duke. Queens will travel to UNC Wilmington next Sunday.

Reporting by Pete Iacobelli of the Associated Press contributed to this article.