For head coach Mark Daigneault, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 17-1 dominant start is a testament to a standard set by a team coming off its first championship with something to prove. As Chet Holmgren said: the Thunder is still striving for more in 2025-26 and far from a finished product.

Daigneault says the Thunder has exemplified the franchise’s standard in both close games and amid lopsided advantages.

“We’re in Utah the other night, and J-Will dives in the stands. We’re up by 30,” Daigneault said. “Isaiah Joe, I mentioned after the game the other night, he got two transition back tips — he’s like chasing the ball down, and tipping the ball from behind. Those are great indicators to me because that’s a team that’s playing to a standard, and not to the score.

“And we have to be that team if we want to maximize ourselves and be the best version of this team that we can be. And the guys have done a great job of that,” Daigneault concluded.

Mark Daigneault and the Thunder’s +16.9 point differential average leads the NBA. The Thunder outscored opponents by 12.9 points per game last season, which is the largest average margin of victory in league history. Oklahoma City’s 102.8 defensive rating also leads the association, with the Dallas Mavericks a distant second at 110.3.

The Thunder’s 17-1 dominant start to the season is the best the association has seen since the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors’ 17-3 record, which set the record for the winningest regular season in league history.

Chet Holmgren gets real on Thunder’s incredible success

The Thunder is 17-1 without All-Star Jalen Williams. The defending champion’s depth, led by the NBA’s reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Chet Holmgren, and a supporting cast, is making significant strides in its growth. At the same time, veterans such as Jaylin Williams, Isaiah Joe, and Alex Caruso set an example for second- and third-year players, including Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell.

Holmgren reminded reporters that many of the Thunder players’ career goals didn’t end in last year’s NBA Finals.

“We don’t have anybody on the team who’s sitting and reminiscing on what a great career they had,” Holmgren said. “I think everybody on the team is still chasing and striving for more. The championship wasn’t the last check on their bucket list.”

The Thunder will host the Timberwolves on Wednesday, with an opportunity to capture its 18th win in 19 tries.