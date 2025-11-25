Kiyan Anthony impressed his parents La La and Carmelo during the Syracuse Orange's matchup against the No. 3 Houston Cougars on Monday night.

Kiyan is progressing through the first season of his collegiate career, coming off the bench as a key contributor. He follows in the footsteps of his father Carmelo, who has an undeniable legacy after leading the program to the 2003 national championship.

Kiyan got things rolling in the first half against the No. 3 Cougars. He was making multiple shots in that frame, getting excitement from his parents, especially his mother La La.

“I'm all that” Kiyan Anthony getting buckets in the first against #3 Houston as Melo and La La look on pic.twitter.com/F0reeResYn — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Kiyan Anthony, Syracuse played against Houston

Despite Kiyan Anthony's efforts, the Syracuse Orange sustained their first loss of the season after falling 78-74 in overtime to No. 3 Houston.

Syracuse entered the game with a perfect 4-0 record, showing why they have been good with how they put the Cougars on their heels all night long. They forced overtime after being even at 67 apiece, seeing Houston outscore the Orange 11-7 to obtain the win.

Perimeter shooting and free throws made the difference in this matchup. The Cougars prevailed in both categories by making 11 3-pointers on a 41% clip while making 19 out of 27 free throws. It wasn't the same for the Orange as they only converted eight triples and made 12 out of 29 attempts at the line.

Six players scored in double-digits for Syracuse, including Anthony. He finished with a stat line of 10 points, two steals, one rebound, and an assist. He shot 3-of-8 from the field, including 0-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-9 from the free-throw line. Tyler Betsey led the way with 16 points and four rebounds, William Kyle III had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Naithan George put up 11 points and three rebounds, while JJ Starling provided 11 points and four assists. Meanwhile, Nate Kings contributed with 10 points and six rebounds.

The Orange will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining in Las Vegas. They face the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks on Nov. 25 at 3:30 p.m. ET.