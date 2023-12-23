Duncan Robinson is a sharpshooting wing for the Miami Heat. Here's a chance to see inside Robinson's condo. Check out the view of the bay!

Duncan Robinson is an important piece in the Miami Heat's rotation as one of the best spot-up shooters in the NBA today. As a 40 percent career 3-point shooter, Robinson has help the Heat make two NBA Finals appearances in the last four seasons.

Given Robinson's success in Miami, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Duncan Robinson's $4.6 million condo in the Villa Miami building in Miami.

Fresh from the Heat losing in the NBA Finals, Robinson took solace by acquiring a luxurious condo in the soon-to-be 58-story-high tower Villa Miami. The property purchase made the Heat sharpshooter shell out $4.6 million.

Here are some photos of Duncan Robinson's $4.6 million condo in Miami.

Photos courtesy of: South Florida Business Journal

Photos courtesy of: New York Post

Robinson's condo encompasses 3,000 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Some of the condo's special features include tall windows, an open floor plan that contains a spacious living room and a family dining area, an eat-in kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, and a good-sized primary bedroom.

Furthermore, as a resident of the building, Robinson should have no problems enjoying access to the luxury tower's privileges. These include a fitness gym and a resort-style swimming pool with a spa and an herbal steam room. Also Major Food Group is the exclusive provider of food and hospitality, which will include a restaurant, juice bar and coffee lounge.

Perhaps what attracted Robinson to the building the most was it being right on the edge of Biscayne Bay, which is very near the Kaseya Center, the home of the Heat. Plus, the views of the bay are amazing, and the building even has its own private dock.

From being an undrafted player, Robinson has made a name for himself in the NBA as a deadeye shooter. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live in a luxurious apartment like this one. In fact, the Heat star is one of the highest paid undrafted players in NBA history. According to Fresherslive, Robinson has a net worth of around $27 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Duncan Robinson's $4.6 million condo in Miami.