Duncan Robinson's net worth in 2023 is $27 million. Robinson is a wing player for the Miami Heat. He was part of the Heat squad that went to the NBA Finals twice in the past four seasons. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Duncan Robinson's net worth in 2023.

Duncan Robinson was born on April 22, 1994, in York, Maine. He attended The Governor's Academy. Here, Robinson kick-started his amateur basketball career.

During his senior year, Robinson averaged 18.5 points per outing. For his efforts, Robinson earned All-New England honors. After graduating from high school, Robinson attended Phillips Exeter Academy, where he attempted to boost his basketball stock.

Although Robinson carved out a respectable high school stint, the 6-foot-7 wing didn't draw interest from NCAA Division I colleges. So Robinson decided to go to Williams College of NCAA Division III, which doesn't have athletic scholarships. During his first season, Robinson put up 17.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 45 percent on 3-pointers.

After a remarkable freshman season, Robinson transferred to Michigan basketball on a full scholarship. Robinson was one of the few players to make a transfer from Division III to Division I.

In three seasons with the Wolverines, Robinson averaged 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. During his final year, Robinson was named Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year.

Duncan Robinson's early NBA career with the Heat

With a respectable college stint in the books, Robinson declared for the 2018 NBA Draft. However, Robinson went undrafted.

Fortunately for Robinson, he earned a Summer League contract to play for the Miami Heat. NBA Summer League players are paid $1,500 for the competition or $136 daily.

During the 2018 NBA Summer League, Robinson impressed by averaging 12.4 points while shooting 63 percent from beyond the arc. The Heat took notice and signed him to a one-year, two-way contract. According to Spotrac, Robinson had a salary of $9,474 for the 2018-19 season.

In his first season in the NBA, Robinson only suited up for 15 games for the Heat. He put up 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game in limited action.

While playing for the Heat, Robinson also plied his time in the NBA G-League's Heat affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. For the Skyforce, Robinson put up dominant numbers, tallying 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game while hitting 48 percent on threes.

Duncan Robinson is signed to a longer NBA contract

With his potential as a deadeye knockdown shooter, the Heat signed him to a rest-of-the-season, guaranteeing the former Michigan player at least $1 million. In his sophomore year, Robinson had a breakout year.

He averaged 13.5 points while making nearly 45 percent of his threes as the team's starting shooting guard. In addition to this, Robinson helped the Heat advance all the way to the 2020 NBA Finals before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

Duncan Robinson signs record contract

Duncan Robinson has agreed to a five-year, $90M contract to stay with the Heat, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/uwW4Z7mJW7 — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 2, 2021

In the 2020-21 season, Robinson put up 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. As a result, the Heat were convinced of Robinson's importance to the team's desire to win a championship, offering Robinson a lucrative five-year deal worth $90 million.

At the time, it was the biggest NBA deal ever signed by an undrafted player. However, that was surpassed in the 2023 offseason, when Fred VanVleet signed a three-year, $130 million deal to join the Houston Rockets.

Since signing the massive deal, Robinson has struggled to live up to expectations. Fresh from inking the contract, Robinson averaged 10.9 points while taking a dip in his 3-point shooting by hitting at only a 37 percent clip.

In the 2022-23 season, Robinson suffered a thumb injury that sidelined him for nearly half of the regular season. In 42 games, he only put up 6.4 points per game, the lowest since his rookie season. To make matters worse, Robinson also shot only 32 percent on threes.

However, Robinson was still part of the Heat team that made its return to the NBA Finals that season. Unfortunately, the Heat lost to the Denver Nuggets in five games.

In the ongoing 2023-2024 season, Robinson is in the process of piecing together a bounce-back season. He is currently averaging a career-high 14.6 points, while shooting 44 percent from beyond the arc with the Heat favored to make another significant playoff push.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Duncan Robinson's net worth in 2023?