Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Tristan Thompson is widely known for his links with The Kardashian family. However, people often forget that he is also an NBA champion who helped the Cavaliers win their first historic banner after rallying from a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 NBA Finals. With Thompson’s achievements in the NBA, have you ever wondered how the NBA champion lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Tristan Thompson’s $12.5 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

Originally constructed in 2010, the property was first purchased by car dealership king Howard Keyes. But after staying there until 2017, Keyes decided to list the luxurious mansion on the market. Initially, the property was listed for as much as $10.7 million but without any takers. Fast forward to 2023, the property’s value has increased to as much as $13 million. Nevertheless, Tristan Thompson eventually acquired the Hidden Hills property for $12.5 million despite having not yet signing with an NBA team for the 2022-23 season.

Here are some photos of Tristan Thompson’s $12.5 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Thompson’s $12.5 million Hidden Hills mansion includes 10,584 square feet of living space. The home has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Furthermore, the home features a sleek living room, a formal dining area, a modern kitchen, a library, a wet bar, a game room, a movie theater, and a wine cellar. Moreover, Thompson should have no problems starting his own car collection, given that his property can house at least 10 cars.

Outside his home, Thompson will have no problems in getting some fresh air. The NBA champion’s newly acquired property has a half-court basketball court, a swimming pool, and outdoor patio, and plenty of green spaces filled with trees and flowers.

Aside from the home’s amenities, the home is also quite close to Khloé Kardashian’s newly built mansion. Thompson and Khloé Kardashian share two children together.

Although Thompson was still a free agent when he acquired the property, the NBA champion eventually signed a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. In the process, the move reunited him with former Cavs teammate LeBron James. Thompson should provide the Lakers some frontcourt depth with the hopes of contending for a championship. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Thompson has a net worth of around $45 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Tristan Thompson’s $12.5 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California.