Khloé Kardashian recently made an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show where she talked about her life after splitting from ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and teased some details about her 8-month-old son’s name.

The reality star, who shares her son with Thompson, confessed to Hudson that she hasn’t announced her baby’s name yet, reported by Complex. The Kardashian explained that when her son was delivered via surrogacy, she did not have a name in mind. “He was delivered via surrogate—or the stork, I like to say—and at first I did not know what I was going to name him,” she said. “I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit, and so at first he didn’t have a name.”

Fans of the star might’ve already gained a clue about the name. During the second season premiere of her reality show, The Kardashians, Khloé mentioned that she was only considering names starting with the letter T for her little boy. Hudson must have done her research because she got the Kardashian to admit that the name will indeed start with a T.

Apart from discussing her son’s name, Khloé also addressed rumors about her dating life. The reality star said that she is currently single and not using any dating apps. “I don’t want to say never because who knows where I’ll be next year, but as of now, I haven’t yet,” she revealed.

Furthermore, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been focusing on raising her son and enjoying time with her family. Recently tabloids spotted Khloé in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Rialto, California, alongside Tristan Thompson. In a video obtained by TMZ, Kardashian was behind the steering wheel of a black vehicle while Thompson rode shotgun. Unfortunately for Thompson, he doesn’t appear to be a constant in Khloé’s life outside of fatherly duties.

In sum, it seems that Khloé Kardashian is happy with her life at the moment and is content to spend time with her son and her family. Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of her son’s name, and hopefully, Khloé will reveal it soon.