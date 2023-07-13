Kosovo and Liechtenstein lock horns in a friendly game! Catch the International Women's Friendly odds series here, featuring our Kosovo-Liechtenstein prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Kosovo women's national football team represents Kosovo in international women's football. The team is governed by the Football Federation of Kosovo (FFK) and was established relatively recently in 2011 following the recognition of Kosovo as an independent nation.

The Liechtenstein women's national football team represents Liechtenstein in international women's football. The team is overseen by the Liechtenstein Football Association (LFV). While Liechtenstein is a small country with a limited population, the women's national team has been actively participating in international competitions and friendly matches.

Here are the Kosovo-Liechtenstein soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

International Women's Friendly Odds: Kosovo-Liechtenstein Odds

Kosovo: -1800

Liechtenstein: +2200

Draw: +1100

Over 2.5 Goals: -410

Under 2.5 Goals: +260

How to Watch Kosovo vs. Liechtenstein

TV: N/A

Stream: fuboTV, Scores24, AIScore

Time: 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT

Why Kosovo Can Beat Liechtenstein

The Kosovan national women’s team is currently ranked 102nd in the world, according to FIFA. The team achieved a 97 ranking on December 2017, but their current placement is much better than their 126 ranking on July 2019.

In spite of limited battles on the pitch, Kosovo has recorded wins in their recent international friendly games. This suggests that they have a strong offensive line and the ability to score goals. The Dardanians come into this on the back of a 1-0 win against Bulgaria as they continue their rapid improvement. That victory in April was their fifth successive victory. They have also notched victories over Estonia (2-1), Hong Kong (7-0), Bulgaria (2-1), and Latvia (1-0). In those games, Erëleta Memeti (3), Donjeta Halilaj (2), and Valentina Metaj (2) scored on various occasions.

The Kosovo women's national football team is a relatively new team that emerged in 2017. Despite being new to the football scene, Kosovo are expected to win this one quite comfortably, especially with their home advantage. They have shown potential and are continuously developing their skills and tactics.

Despite being a new team, Kosovo has participated in international competitions such as the FIFA Women's World Cup qualification. This shows their determination and willingness to compete at a higher level. After two friendly matches with Liechtenstein this July, the Dardanet is joining the UEFA Nations League in September.

Karin Anneli Andersen will be fielding her best players on the pitch. Captain Erëleta Memeti is looking to add to her six goals in 23 appearances for the national team. Other veterans for the team that are active in goal-scoring are Donjeta Halilaj, Modesta Uka, Kaltrina Biqkaj, Leonora Ejupi, and Valentina Limani.

Why Liechtenstein Can Beat Kosovo

This Liechtenstein side, under the management of Adrienne Krysl, has no official FIFA ranking as yet. The Blues-Reds are relatively new to the scene, as Liechtenstein did not have a women's national team by 2006 at either the senior or youth level. It was only on April 11, 2021, that the team played their first official match.

However, the Liectensteiners have been unsuccessful in their recent games on the pitch. They lost their last three friendly games to Andorra and Cyprus (2), while their recent victory came in November 2021 against Gibraltar in a friendly. Fiona Batliner and Shania Vogt showed up for the Blues-Reds despite a demolition job from the opposition.

Despite not having a women's national team until 2019, the Liechtenstein Football Association has expressed commitment to developing women's football. This suggests that they are actively working towards improving their team.

Liechtenstein has a small population, which means they may have a smaller talent pool to select players from. However, this can also lead to a close-knit team with strong chemistry and a dedicated group of players.

Coach Adrienne Krysl will have to rely on select players. Captain Viktoria Gerner has three goals in six caps for the team, and she is tied in national team goals with Shania Vogt. The likes of Christina Müssner, Lena Göppel, and Fiona Batliner have two goals each, while Katharina Tschupp and Salomé Stampfli have one.

Final Kosovo-Liechtenstein Prediction & Pick

Kosovo's experience in international friendlies is not that many, but they can pack a punch against a Liechtenstein squad that still struggles on the offensive end.

Final Kosovo-Liechtenstein Prediction & Pick: Kosovo (-1800), Under 2.5 goals (+260)