The Premier League is back in full force as Everton hosts Brighton to open their season. We’re live at Goodison Park, sharing our Premier League odds series and making an Everton-Brighton prediction and pick.

Everton had another bad season, yet they once again evaded relegation with a late-season surge, and the eight-point penalty they endured did not affect them. They finished the season with 13 wins, 16 losses, and nine draws. Consequently, this was good enough for a 15th-place finish in a year where they had an -11-goal differential. Everton hopes they can do better this season, especially after adding Iliman Ndiaye as well as Jack Harrison on a loan. Ultimately, the Toffees need to score this season to have a better chance.

Brighton and Hove Albion finished the season with 12 wins, 14 losses, and 12 draws. Overall, they finished 11th in the Premier League Table with a -7-goal differential. Fabian Hurzeler is the youngest manager around and will try and guide the Seagulls to a better mark. Mats Wieffer is the new guy in town after signing a £25 million contract. But they also lost Pascal Gross.

Everton has won 11 matches in this head-to-head, while Brighton has won six, with eight of their matches ending in a draw. Somehow, these teams played to two draws last season. Everton has not won a matchup against Brighton in eight matches, with the last win taking place on October 3, 2020.

Here are the Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Everton-Brighton Odds

Everton: +160

Brighton: +170

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 goals: -134

Under 2.5 goals: -102

How to Watch Everton vs. Brighton

Time: 10 AM ET/7 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why Everton Will Win

Everton has had numerous issues over the past few seasons. Unfortunately, they continue to struggle to score goals. The Toffees were an ugly 19th in goal-scoring last season. Somehow, they have not been able to get better at finding the back of the net over the years, and it continued last season.

Abdoulaye Doucoure was one of their best players, with seven goals and two assists. Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin also scored seven goals and made two assists. Idrissa Gueye tallied four goals. Overall, none of these three are good solutions to the scoring woes. That is why Jack O’Brien may be integral after signing a £16.4 million contract with the Toffees. However, will that be enough to score?

The defense has been elemental for the Toffees. Amazingly, they were second in tackles but also ninth in yellow cards. Everton needs the defense to continue playing well, especially for one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. Jordan Pickford is exceptional and has carried Everton on his back over the years. Exceptionally, he had 121 saves with 48 goals allowed last season with a league-leading 24 clean sheets.

Everton will win this matchup if someone emerges to put a ball into the back of the net, and the offense can generate some pressure. Then, they need the defense to not allow Brighton to get chances and for Pickford to continue playing well.

Why Brighton Will Win

Brighton is similar to Everton, with the inability to score. Unfortunately, it only got worse, as they lost Gross to Borussia Dortmund. The Seagulls finished 12th in goals, and it might get harder this season.

But Joao Pedro is back, and he scored nine goals last season to lead the Seagulls. But who will round out the team and help him? Wieffer is the obvious answer to this question. But will he live up to the contract and put pressure on the Everton defense? These two need to properly execute an attack formation that helps get through the line of defense.

Brighton finished 11th in the Premier League Table mainly due to defense and goalkeeping. Thus, they look to run it back with the same squad. Goalkeeper Jason Steele protects the net, making 44 saves and allowing 32 goals while producing three clean sheets. It will be up to him to try to keep this a game.

Brighton will win this match if the offense can establish some consistency and generate chances. Then, they need the defense to make life easier for Steele.

Final Everton-Brighton Prediction & Pick

Neither of these teams is appealing at all. In fact, both struggle to score so much that it is almost a surprise when one of them does. We expect this game to likely result in a draw. However, that is not the official pick. Instead, we are going off the lack of goals that both teams produce and doubling down on that. This match will either end in a 1-1 tie or a scoreless draw. Both teams have struggled to score in the past. Consequently, it will happen again.

Final Everton-Brighton Prediction & Pick: Under 2.5 goals: -102