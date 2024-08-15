The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team has made a huge splash after relieving manager Gregg Berhalter of his duties following an embarrassing Copa America exit. U.S. Soccer is hiring former Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino to run the team in the lead-up and through the 2026 World Cup which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Here's what we know about when Pochettino will officially take over as USMNT manager.

“Pochettino is expected to be installed in time to take charge of the USMNT game against Canada in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sept. 7,” Mark Ogden, senior soccer reporter from ESPN FC shared on Thursday.

This match and the run-up to the 2026 World Cup will be a fascinating one for Pochettino and the USMNT.

The game in September will represent the new USMNT manager going head-to-head against the man many think should have been the team's leader. Following a somewhat successful but ultimately uninspiring Round of 16 exit in the 2022 World Cup, U.S. Soccer decided to retain Berhalter. Because of this decision, the national team lost out on Pennsylvania-born-and-raised Jesse Marsch, who took the Canada job instead and led the squad to a surprise fourth-place finish.

What's fascinating about the challenge Pochettino will face ahead of the next World Cup is that, as hosts, the USMNT is automatically qualified, so it will not participate in the pressure-packed qualifying tournament over the next two years. So, Pochettino will have to get his team up to snuff with low-stakes exhibition matches alone.

Who is Mauricio Pochettino, the new USMNT manager?

Argentinian soccer manager Mauricio Pochettino was a solid professional player. The center-back started at Newell's Old Boys in his home country before moving to Espanyol in Spain, Paris Saint-Germain and Bordeaux in France, and then returning to Espanyol to finish his career. He also had 20 caps for the Argentina National Team between 1999 and 2002.

Three years after his playing days ended, Pochettino took over as manager of the club he played for the longest, Espanyol. From there he got a job at Southhampton in the English Premier League and made the jump to Tottenham after he found success with the less prestigious club.

While Spurs made a Champions League Final and regularly challenged for the EPL title, Pochettino's failure to win a major trophy ultimately doomed him in London. From there he went on to coach Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar at his old club, PSG, and then returned to London to take over Chelsea.

Pochettino employs a modern European style that generally uses a 4-3-2-1, building from the back, and an aggressive high press. These strategies would be a drastic departure from the more defensive style of Berhalter.